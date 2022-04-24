Read news from:
UKRAINE

Ukrainians in Denmark could soon move into underprivileged housing areas

Several Danish political parties have indicated to the government that they will support a change in housing law, so that displaced Ukrainians can live in underprivileged housing areas, the Ministry of Immigration and Integration Affairs has said.

Published: 24 April 2022 14:19 CEST
Aldersrogade in Copenhagen is in an underprivileged housing area, 'udsatte boligområder.' Photo: Ida Guldbæk Arentsen/Ritzau Scanpix

The government announced a month ago that it was investigating various accommodation options for the Ukrainians who fled Ukraine after the Russian invasion on February 24th. This included vulnerable residential areas.

Housing laws previously passed by the government and allied parties restrict the number of refugees from “non-Western” countries – which includes Ukraine under existing definitions – from being housed in underprivileged areas, formerly termed “ghettos”.

The parties behind the housing law, include the governing Social Democrats, the Socialist People’s Party, the Liberal Party, the Conservatives, the Danish People’s Party and the Liberal Alliance.

On Monday, the government will present a bill with amendments to the special law for displaced Ukrainians – the so-called Ukrainians Act. This will allow Ukrainians to live in underprivileged housing areas.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has, as you know, led to a huge influx of refugees. By far the largest in Europe since World War II.

“Approximately 23,500 Ukrainians have applied for a residence permit in Denmark under the special law in just two months”, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Integration Mattias Tesfaye said.

“This is more than the number of asylum applications in the whole of 2015, which was a record year. Denmark must of course help Ukrainians who come here. In relation to this, municipalities have taken on a huge responsibility, for which I would like to thank them”, he added.

The adjustments in the legislation will also mean that the municipalities can deviate from the building legislation by temporarily using, for example, premises for day care, schools and institutions.

The government is working on a scenario where more than 100,000 refugees could come from Ukraine to Denmark.

Minister of the Interior and Housing Kaare Dybvad Bek initially stated that, as a starting point, it was not possible to accommodate Ukrainians in underprivileged housing areas, which are covered by a law on ‘parallel societies’, parallelsamfund.

If the bill is passed, the changes will be adopted on Thursday next week.

MILITARY

Denmark begins largest military deployment in 23 years

There will be an increase in military traffic across Denmark this weekend, as the country begins the largest deployment of manpower and equipment in Europe since Kosovo in 1999, according to Denmark's Defence Ministry.

Published: 23 April 2022 11:18 CEST
Hundreds of vehicles and equipment will initially be transported from Denmark’s barracks and other places to the Port of Køge, from where it will sail to Latvia next week, as part of NATO’s deterrence mission against Russia.

On Thursday, Parliament approved sending a combat battalion with up to 1,000 Danish soldiers to Latvia, and both they and their equipment and vehicles will fill the roads this weekend, the Danish Defence Ministry said.

This means increased military traffic on country roads and motorways: for example, the Training Regiment in Aalborg has to move vehicles from North Jutland via Funen to Køge.

“It is a clear signal to the Baltic countries that we take their security situation seriously,” Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said on Thursday. 

The soldiers are expected to be ready to enter NATO command from the beginning of May, to help deter potential threats in the eastern part of Europe, which borders Russia.

According to Danish military, the increase in the number of Danish soldiers in Latvia is part of an already existing collaboration with the Baltic countries.

In recent years, Denmark has carried out various military missions and training exercises with the Baltic soldiers.

In addition to the vehicles and battalion group, Denmark has also supplied NATO with a surveillance aircraft, a frigate warship and mobile air defence radar.

Back in early March, Danish military established a temporary military area at Køge Harbour, where military material has previously been shipped.

Denmark is also increasing its military equipment and weapons contribution to Ukraine by 600 million kroner, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a briefing on Thursday after meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

