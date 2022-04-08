Read news from:
UKRAINE

Denmark plans ‘Ukraine towns’ to accommodate war refugees

Denmark’s government is preparing to build what has been termed by the country’s immigration minister as “Ukraine towns” to accommodate refugees expected to arrive in coming months.

Published: 8 April 2022 11:20 CEST
Danish immigration minister Mattias Tesfaye
Danish immigration minister Mattias Tesfaye has confirmed plans to accommodate Ukrainian refugees together in small, temporary ‘towns’. Photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix

The unusual measure is necessary because the number expected in a relatively short amount of time makes it difficult for the national welfare system to accommodate them through traditional means, Minister for Immigration and Integration Mattias Tesfaye said in an interview with newspaper Berlingske.

“We are preparing for Ukrainians to be accommodated in some form of Ukraine towns, where there perhaps will be childcare and school lessons for children in Ukrainian, which the Ukrainians themselves will help with,” Tesfaye said.

“Several parts” of Denmark will “experience Ukrainians living together,” he also said.

The plans are at an early stage and no specific locations could yet be named, Tesfaye said. But a “handful” of towns, which could be located around disused facilities like schools, hospitals, barracks or care homes, are expected by the minister.

The population of the towns is likely to be in the hundreds rather than thousands, he told Berlingske.

At a previous press briefing, Tesfaye said that 40,000 Ukrainian refugees were expected in Denmark by the end of Easter.

The minister said in the interview with Berlingske that the government prioritised preventing strain on the Danish welfare system.

A number of law changes could be made to Denmark’s immigration rules in order to make the ‘Ukrainian towns’ viable. These include requirements for children granted residence in Denmark to be taught in Danish at school and for adults to comply with rules relating to unemployment benefits.

READ ALSO: Copenhagen to build temporary ‘village’ for Ukrainian refugees

UKRAINE

Copenhagen to build temporary ‘village’ for Ukrainian refugees

Copenhagen Municipality expects to install a large number of modular buildings to provide housing and social facilities for 330 Ukrainian refugees.

Published: 5 April 2022 18:07 CEST
Copenhagen to build temporary 'village' for Ukrainian refugees

The temporary Ukrainian neighbourhood could remain in place for up to three years, media TV2 Lorry reports.

Its proposed location is on the island of Amager south of the city near the Amager Strandvej road, in an area currently used for storage of lost goods and city inventory.

As well as housing, the temporary modular buildings will also be used as public spaces and childcare institutions.

Copenhagen City Council politicians will this week decide whether the municipality will spend up to 71 million kroner on renting and installing the modules, which could be ready by July, according to the report, which is based on an agenda for an upcoming meeting of City representatives.

44 million of the expected costs are covered by a “fund for unforeseen building expenses,” TV2 Lorry writes.

The local media reports that the plan has majority backing in the municipal committees at which the proposal will be raised and voted on.

“We are in a very special situation in which we will get many displaced people in Copenhagen who will need a roof over their heads. These are modules which are also used for schools and (childcare) institutions and this is a sensible solution – all things considered,” the head of the city council’s employment and integration committee, Jens-Kristian Lütken, told TV2 Lorry.

Copenhagen Municipality could receive around 10,000-11,000 Ukrainian refugees. The government last week said it was preparing to receive over 100,000 refugees from Ukraine nationally, five times more than an earlier estimate.

READ ALSO: Denmark considers ‘fast-track’ system for Ukrainians with job offers

