UKRAINE

Denmark considers ‘fast-track’ system for Ukrainians with job offers

Denmark’s government said on Monday that it was interested in a ‘fast-track’ scheme to speed the path onto the labour market for refugees from Ukraine.

Published: 4 April 2022 15:49 CEST
danish Employment minister Peter Hummelgaard
Employment minister Peter Hummelgaard (centre) attends a conference related to employment of Ukrainian refugees in Denmark, April 4th 2022. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

The minister for employment, Peter Hummelgaard, outlined the government’s intention following talks with labour organisations and businesses.

The Danish Chamber of Commerce (Dansk Erhverv, DE) proposed such an arrangement at the meeting, news wire Ritzau writes.

Several DE member companies already have agreements in place to hire Ukrainians but are waiting to receive relevant permits, the business interest group said.

“We will have to assess this legally and technically. But we acknowledge the proposal and do not in principle think it’s a bad idea,” Hummelgaard said.

“But we certainly need to look into whether it stands up legally to do be able to do that within the systems,” he said.

Waiting times for processing applications for residence and work permits are inevitable for Ukrainians arriving in Denmark following the invasion of their country by Russia, the minister also stated.

DE said that companies wanted the process to be sped up.

“It’s a very regrettable situation: Businesses need good people and good people are available to work. There’s an agreement that the two sides match but the CPR [personal registration, ed.] number and tax card are not in place,” DE labour market manager Peter Halkjær said in a statement.

“We have received various reports of this kind and therefore propose a fast-track scheme so that the relevant persons go to the front of the queue for these things,” he said.

UKRAINE

‘Light a candle for Ukrainians’: Zelensky makes speech to Danish parliament

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday addressed the Danish parliament via a live video link.

Published: 29 March 2022 14:56 CEST
In his speech, Zelensky thanked Denmark for supporting Ukraine as it defends itself against the Russian invasion, which began on February 24th, and urged more sanctions against Moscow.

“I know that in Denmark, a candle is an image of hygge and a normal home life. That’s a life many people in Ukraine can hardly imagine,” he said during the address.

“I would ask people at home in Danish families today to light a candle in memory of the Ukrainian lives that have been lost to the Russian invasion. In memory of those who have sacrificed their lives for our peace and freedom,” he said.

He also called for further sanctions against Moscow to bolster those already in place.

“Europe must say no to Russian oil as soon as possible,” he said in the speech, which was screened in the Landstingssalen chamber of the parliament, rather than the Folketingssalen where laws are voted on.

Zelensky’s speech was translated from Ukrainian into English, and then from English into Danish as it was given.

He also requested Danish help with the rebuilding of Black Sea city Mykolaiv.

“I encourage Denmark to take responsibility for the rebuilding of Mykolaiv,” he said.

Russian missiles were reported on Tuesday morning to have hit the Mykolaiv, described by Zelensky as a “peaceful” city with no strategic military value.

At least seven people died in the strikes with 22 injured, the president said.

He also thanked Danish companies that have left Russia while saying that more could yet be done to damage Moscow economically.

