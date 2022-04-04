Denmark considers ‘fast-track’ system for Ukrainians with job offers

The minister for employment, Peter Hummelgaard, outlined the government’s intention following talks with labour organisations and businesses.

The Danish Chamber of Commerce (Dansk Erhverv, DE) proposed such an arrangement at the meeting, news wire Ritzau writes.

Several DE member companies already have agreements in place to hire Ukrainians but are waiting to receive relevant permits, the business interest group said.

“We will have to assess this legally and technically. But we acknowledge the proposal and do not in principle think it’s a bad idea,” Hummelgaard said.

“But we certainly need to look into whether it stands up legally to do be able to do that within the systems,” he said.

Waiting times for processing applications for residence and work permits are inevitable for Ukrainians arriving in Denmark following the invasion of their country by Russia, the minister also stated.

DE said that companies wanted the process to be sped up.

“It’s a very regrettable situation: Businesses need good people and good people are available to work. There’s an agreement that the two sides match but the CPR [personal registration, ed.] number and tax card are not in place,” DE labour market manager Peter Halkjær said in a statement.

“We have received various reports of this kind and therefore propose a fast-track scheme so that the relevant persons go to the front of the queue for these things,” he said.

