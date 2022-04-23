Read news from:
Figures show Denmark’s low excess mortality during pandemic

Denmark is one of the countries that has done best when it comes to excess mortality during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Statens Serum Institut (SSI).

Published: 23 April 2022 15:23 CEST
A patient is cared for by nurses in the ward for Covid-19 patients in the intensive care unit at Bispebjerg Hospital on 5th December 2020.
A patient is cared for by nurses in the ward for Covid-19 patients in the intensive care unit at Bispebjerg Hospital on 5th December 2020. Photo: Ólafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix

The figures come from the international statistics bank Our World in Data. A selection of 18 countries shows that only Australia and New Zealand have performed better in the excess mortality statistics from 1st March 2020 to 27th March 2022.

The figure for excess mortality shows the number of deaths compared to the expected number of deaths based on previous years.

In Denmark, the figure for excess mortality is 1,454, while New Zealand and Australia are both minus, which means the actual number of deaths in that period were fewer than projected.

In all three countries, at least 80 percent have received a vaccine against the coronavirus, writes Ritzau.

“It is amazingly gratifying that we have come through a two-year pandemic with such limited excess mortality, while now having a fully reopened society.”

“When we compare with other countries and look at data, we can see that the high vaccination coverage has been crucial to this success,” says director of SSI Henrik Ullum.

In March, the Danish Health Authority changed its recommendations on when people with suspected Covid-19 should be tested for the coronavirus, with testing now only recommended if there is a “special medical reason” for doing so.

Official data shows that 1,350 new cases of Covid-19 were registered yesterday. The positive cases were found among 11,870 PRC tests. 

Testing levels are now a fraction of those seen earlier in the pandemic, while daily case numbers peaked in February when up to 55,000 new cases were registered on a number of days.

Seven hundred people with Covid-19 are currently in hospitals in Denmark. This total is on a downward trend, having reached over 1,500 in early March.

A large proportion of these patients are not receiving treatment for coronavirus and are in hospital for other reasons.

In total, 6,072 people have died in Denmark after testing positive for Covid-19.

‘Up to 70 percent’ of adults in Denmark have had Covid-19 since November 2021

As many as 7 in 10 adults in Denmark have contracted Covid-19 since last November, a study by health authorities suggests.

Published: 23 March 2022 12:05 CET
Close to 70 percent of the adult population of Debt have had Covid-19 in the last four and a half months, the national infectious disease agency State Serum Institute (SSI) said in a report released on Monday.

The data is taken from studies of blood from donors during the period.

According to SSI, the latest round of analyses evidence a marked increase in late February and early March in the overall total number of people infected since November.

“The presence of (Covid-19) antibodies has again increased dramatically over the last two weeks. As fewer are now tested for Covid-19 with antigen or PCR tests, we are pleased to be able to follow trends in the incidence of past infection with this research in the coming weeks,” Professor Christian Erikstrup of Aarhus University hospital said in an SSI statement.

The blood donors whose samples were used in the study are adults between the ages of 17 and 72 years. In the week commencing February 28th, blood from 5,771 donors was tested for the presence of Covid-19 antibodies. 51 percent had antibodies, 17 percent more than when the same analysis was conducted two weeks prior.

A projection of those results to the current date suggests that up to 70 percent of the adult population will have been infected with Covid-19 since the beginning of last November, SSI writes.

The Covid-19 epidemic is currently declining in Denmark after the many cases over the winter, with a latest estimate of the reproduction rate or R-number for the virus yesterday of 0.7. That means 10 people with the coronavirus pass it on to an average of 7 others, causing the epidemic to recede overall.

7,401 new cases of the virus were registered from 35,629 PCR tests in the latest daily update on Tuesday, while the number of Covid patients on Danish ICU wards is now 27, around one third of the number at the beginning of 2022.

“When we look to the future, the many infections mean that the baseline immunity which we have built up with vaccinations will be strengthened. That explains the fall in cases we are seeing at the current time,” SSI director Henrik Ullum said in the statement.

“Although we must expect that coronavirus will continue to mutate over time, the higher immunity will help us as a society so we are not hit as hard,” Ullum said.

READ ALSO: Denmark’s Covid-19 contact tracing service to release 90 percent of staff

