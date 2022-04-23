Figures show Denmark’s low excess mortality during pandemic

The figures come from the international statistics bank Our World in Data. A selection of 18 countries shows that only Australia and New Zealand have performed better in the excess mortality statistics from 1st March 2020 to 27th March 2022.
The figure for excess mortality shows the number of deaths compared to the expected number of deaths based on previous years.
In Denmark, the figure for excess mortality is 1,454, while New Zealand and Australia are both minus, which means the actual number of deaths in that period were fewer than projected.
In all three countries, at least 80 percent have received a vaccine against the coronavirus, writes Ritzau.
“It is amazingly gratifying that we have come through a two-year pandemic with such limited excess mortality, while now having a fully reopened society.”
“When we compare with other countries and look at data, we can see that the high vaccination coverage has been crucial to this success,” says director of SSI Henrik Ullum.
In March, the Danish Health Authority changed its recommendations on when people with suspected Covid-19 should be tested for the coronavirus, with testing now only recommended if there is a “special medical reason” for doing so.
