EXPLAINED: Are deaths from Covid-19 in Denmark increasing?

Denmark's national infectious disease agency on Thursday published reports and information which addressed claims circulating on social media and elsewhere that the country is seeing increased deaths due to Covid-19.

Published: 17 February 2022 17:50 CET
A 2021 file photo of a Covid-19 patient in intensive care at Slagelse Hospital in Denmark
A 2021 file photo of a Covid-19 patient in intensive care at Slagelse Hospital in Denmark. Health authorities have responded to claims relating to current death rates with Covid-19. Photo: Ólafur Steinar Rye Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix

Since broadly lifting Covid-19 restrictions at the beginning of February, the number of patients in Danish hospitals who have Covid-19 has increased markedly.

So has the registered number of deaths of people who died within 30 days after testing positive for Covid-19. On Thursday February 17th there were 44 deaths registered of people who had Covid-19 at the time of death or shortly before it.

That has resulted in debate – notably on social media – over Denmark’s decision to lift restrictions, with some international critics arguing the data suggests the decision may not have been the correct one.

In response, the Danish infectious disease agency State Serum Institute (SSI) has responded to these critics to try to set the record straight about the numbers.

In a number of tweets, the agency stressed that an increase in hospital patients who have Covid-19, and people who have or recently had the disease when they died, reflected the high level of transmission of the virus in the community – but not a higher level of sickness or death caused by Covid-19.

Many people who are in hospital who have tested positive for Covid-19 are not in hospital because of the virus but for an unconnected reason, SSI points out.

Similarly, because community transmission is high, a person who died for a reason unrelated to Covid-19 is more likely to have had Covid-19 within the last 30 days before they died, the criteria for inclusion in the national Covid-19 death statistic.

SSI has also published English-language reports on its website in an effort to clarify the country’s Covid-19 data.

On Thursday, the agency posted a series of tweets which it said addressed “typical misinformation about (Danish) Covid-19 numbers”.

These include claims that criteria for admission to Danish ICUs with Covid-19 have changed and that an extremely high number are hospitalised because of Covid-19.

The tweets link to a report on the SSI website which attempts to rebut claims in more detail.

On its website, SSI states that the mortality rate [the overall number of deaths, ed.] in Denmark is not rising.

“During the last months of 2021, Denmark saw a higher number of deaths than expected in persons older than 75 years of age, which is anticipated to be caused by the Delta variant,” the agency writes.

“However, as from week 1, 2022, mortality has decreased in Denmark and now approaches the normal and expected level. This occurs in spite of an increased number of persons with a positive PCR-test in Denmark and is considered to reflect the fact that the dominant Omicron variant causes less mortality in persons infected with this variant compared to persons infected with previous variants,” it continues.

“It is correct that people still die from Covid-19, but because the Omicron variant causes less mortality than previous variants, an increasing number of those SARS-CoV-2 infected persons who die, die with Covid-19 and not because of Covid-19,” it said.

In a report published on February 3rd, SSI writes that “the overwhelming majority of deaths occur in persons who have underlying diseases. In these cases, Covid-19 will often have played an important part in the death, but the relative importance of Covid-19 and the other (underlying) diseases is difficult to assess.”

“Therefore, the daily 30-day Covid-19 mortality rate is a trade-off, not completely accurate, but available in near-real-time,” it writes.

That article includes a graph showing a decline in mortality in Denmark in late 2021 and the early weeks of 2022.

As such, the surge in cases caused by the Omicron variant has not immediately pushed up Denmark’s overall mortality.

Graphic: Statens Serum Institut

Danish disease agency hits back over country’s Covid deaths data

International attention on Denmark after the country lifted its Covid-19 restrictions has resulted in the country’s infectious disease agency taking to Twitter to correct what it says is misinterpretation of data.

Published: 15 February 2022 17:32 CET
Danish disease agency hits back over country's Covid deaths data

The Danish infectious disease agency State Serum Institute has tweeted several times in English in recent days in response to criticism of the country’s decision to lift Covid-19 restrictions, including by an American epidemiologist with over 600,000 followers on Twitter.

The State Serum Institute (SSI), the equivalent of the United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has consistently tweeted in English since February 10th in more than 20 different Twitter threads about the Denmark’s Covid-19 data, according to Journalisten. That marks a change in policy for the public institution, which normally communicates in Danish.

Notable tweets by SSI include those made in response to Eric Feigl-Ding, a Harvard-educated epidemiologist based in the United States who, in one tweet, accused the Danish government of “losing its frigging mind” and “gaslighting” the country’s population over its decision at the beginning of February to largely end Covid-19 restrictions.

“Dear Eric, once again we would like to stress that the numbers you are sharing with your followers shows (sic.) deaths with (Covid)-19. Not deaths because of (Covid)-19. We would recommend that you read our weekly report for more information on the subject,” SSI tweeted in response to Feigl-Ding.

In its decision to lift restrictions, which was based on recommendations made by the Danish Epidemic Commission, the government cited high vaccination rates, the low severity of disease caused by the Omicron variant and high immunity in the community as justifying an end to restrictions.

The number of patients in hospital with a positive Covid-19 test has since increased, but the number of ICU patients who have the virus has remained stable and is lower than it was at the beginning of January.

Other staff from SSI have also tweeted threads in English to address claims made by Feigl-Ding and other commenters relating to the number of Covid-19 deaths registered in Denmark.

The US epidemiologist claimed that Covid-19 deaths in Denmark were “exponentially surging” as a result of restrictions being lifted.

An SSI chart was posted showing a distinction between deaths caused by Covid-19 and deaths “with” Covid-19 and not caused by it, based on death certificate information.

The SSI chart shows the number of deaths caused by Covid-19 to be stable.

The disease control agency’s head of media communications, Flemming Platz, told Journalisten that since restrictions had been lifted “there has been extreme international attention (on Denmark) and it is important that the population can access and understand the things we are doing”.

“We can see on Twitter that many don’t understand our situation [the reasoning for lifting restrictions, ed.] and they are reading our numbers incorrectly, and that is of course also because of language difficulties. So they can’t read the explanations we have,” he said.

“It’s a unique situation. We have unprecedented international attention at the moment. We think it’s our obligation to ensure that the knowledge comes out,” he said.

