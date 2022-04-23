Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MILITARY

Denmark begins largest military deployment in 23 years

There will be an increase in military traffic across Denmark this weekend, as the country begins the largest deployment of manpower and equipment in Europe since Kosovo in 1999, according to Denmark's Defence Ministry.

Published: 23 April 2022 11:18 CEST
Danish armoured personnel carrier
A Danish armoured personnel carrier. There will be increased military traffic this weekend, as Denmark prepares to send hundreds of military vehicles and soldiers to Latvia, as part of NATO's deterrence mission against Russia. Photo Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix

Hundreds of vehicles and equipment will initially be transported from Denmark’s barracks and other places to the Port of Køge, from where it will sail to Latvia next week, as part of NATO’s deterrence mission against Russia.

On Thursday, Parliament approved sending a combat battalion with up to 1,000 Danish soldiers to Latvia, and both they and their equipment and vehicles will fill the roads this weekend, the Danish Defence Ministry said.

This means increased military traffic on country roads and motorways: for example, the Training Regiment in Aalborg has to move vehicles from North Jutland via Funen to Køge.

“It is a clear signal to the Baltic countries that we take their security situation seriously,” Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said on Thursday. 

The soldiers are expected to be ready to enter NATO command from the beginning of May, to help deter potential threats in the eastern part of Europe, which borders Russia.

According to Danish military, the increase in the number of Danish soldiers in Latvia is part of an already existing collaboration with the Baltic countries.

In recent years, Denmark has carried out various military missions and training exercises with the Baltic soldiers.

In addition to the vehicles and battalion group, Denmark has also supplied NATO with a surveillance aircraft, a frigate warship and mobile air defence radar.

Back in early March, Danish military established a temporary military area at Køge Harbour, where military material has previously been shipped.

Denmark is also increasing its military equipment and weapons contribution to Ukraine by 600 million kroner, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a briefing on Thursday after meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

READ MORE:

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WORK PERMITS

Ukrainian refugees can work in Denmark before receiving residence permit

Ukrainian refugees are from Friday permitted to work in Denmark while awaiting the outcome of their residence and work permit applications.

Published: 22 April 2022 14:04 CEST
Ukrainian refugees can work in Denmark before receiving residence permit

Refugees from Ukraine who apply for residence in Denmark under a special law do not need a permit to begin working, only a receipt showing proof they have submitted an application. This means they can begin working as soon as their applications are in.

Parliament in March passed a special law aimed at speeding up the process of issuing residence permits for Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in Denmark since the Russian invasion of their country began on February 24th.

Employers have earlier bemoaned long processing times for residence applications for Ukrainians in line to begin work, broadcaster DR reported.

Minister for Immigration and Integration Mattias Tesfaye earlier this week said that Ukrainian refugees would no longer need to wait for their paperwork to come through before they begin working, should they be offered a job in Denmark.

Specifically, Ukrainians who have applied for residence in Denmark under the special law and have submitted biometric data as part of that process will be allowed to work while the are awaiting the outcome of their application.

READ ALSO: How Ukrainians can apply for residence and work permits in Denmark

“Many Ukrainians in Denmark want to go to work. At the same time, we are hearing from companies that they need people. But processing of their applications takes a little while. I have therefore decided that people who apply for residence under the special law can be hired from Friday (April 22nd),” Tesfaye said in a statement.

“We’ll have to get their papers in order afterwards,” he added.

“This is a helping hand to Danish businesses and I therefore also have a clear expectation that no Danish companies abuse this situation [to underpay Ukrainians],” he added.

According to ministry figures, 23,086 people have applied for residence in Denmark under the special Ukrainian law as of April 19th. 5,423 permits have been issued.

SHOW COMMENTS