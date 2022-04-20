For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
An incoming green tax reform, military build up in Køge and more sunny spring weather are among the main news stories from Denmark on Wednesday.
Published: 20 April 2022 09:04 CEST
Køge Harbour photographed on March 1st. Photo: Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
A plan to end use of Russian gas, unrest caused by a far right extremist in Sweden and huge profits for Lego are among the main news stories from Denmark on Tuesday.
Published: 19 April 2022 09:55 CEST
