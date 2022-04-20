Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

An incoming green tax reform, military build up in Køge and more sunny spring weather are among the main news stories from Denmark on Wednesday.

Published: 20 April 2022 09:04 CEST
Køge Harbour
Køge Harbour photographed on March 1st. Photo: Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix

Tax reform to be presented 

The government is today set to present its proposed green tax reform. The reform is expected to include a new CO2 tax which the government says will reduce Danish greenhouse gas emissions by 3.7 million tonnes.

Danish climate targets state that the country must reduce emissions by 20 million tonnes by 2030. Plans already in place could see around half of that target achieved, meaning additional measures are still needed.

The tax, climate and business ministers are all slated to take part in a press briefing today to present the tax reform.

Military moves in at Køge Harbour

The harbour at the town of Køge south of Copenhagen will see a large military area established today as Denmark prepares to send a battalion of 800 soldiers to Lithuania, broadcaster DR writes. The battalion will be sent under the auspices of Nato.

READ ALSO: Denmark to send 800 Nato troops to Latvia

Parliament must formally approve the decision to send troops, with a vote scheduled for tomorrow. The military is meanwhile preparing for the mission by moving hardware to Køge over the next week, according to DR.

Neither the army nor Køge Havn has officially commented on the military harbour, which DR reports will be in place until April 27th.

Government unveils energy plan to be ‘free from Putin’

The government presented yesterday a roadmap to end its dependence on Russian gas by boosting renewable energy, biogas and its own gas production to become “free” from President Vladimir Putin.

While the European Union has so far refused to ban Russian oil and gas over the Ukraine war, the 27-nation bloc aims to cut its gas imports from the country by the end of the year.

Individual member countries have also unveiled plans to cut their use of Russian fossil fuels.

The plan presented by the Danish government includes moving half of the 400,000 households that are heated with gas to district heating networks or electric heat pumps by 2028.

READ ALSO: Denmark announces major plan to replace gas heating in homes

Weather: Dry and sunny on Wednesday

Another pleasant spring day is on the way today. All of Denmark will be dry with just a few localised clouds, mainly in West Jutland.

Temperatures will be a mild 16-18 degrees Celsius but easterly winds will make things feel somewhat cooler on eastern coasts.

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

A plan to end use of Russian gas, unrest caused by a far right extremist in Sweden and huge profits for Lego are among the main news stories from Denmark on Tuesday.

Published: 19 April 2022 09:55 CEST
Denmark presents reform including plan to end use of Russian gas

A new economic reform plan to be presented by the government today will set out a roadmap for Denmark to phase out its use of Russian gas.

“The proposal will address issues including how Denmark can accelerate conversion to green energy and become more quickly independent of Russian gas,” the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed in a statement on last week.

One element is a plan to convert 400,000 individually gas heated homes to an alternative

The proposal will contain an additional four parts as well as the plan related to gas heating.

READ ALSO: Denmark to present plan that could end use of Russian gas

Danish anti-Islam extremist pauses activities in Sweden after provoking unrest

Several days of unrest in Sweden, sparked by a far-right group’s burning of the Quran, have injured at least 40 people, police said yesterday, calling for more resources to deal with the violence.

Protests have turned violent in several Swedish cities since Thursday, leaving 26 police officers and 14 civilians injured, police said at a press conference on Monday. About 20 police vehicles were burned or damaged. 

Officials in several Muslim countries have condemned the move that sparked the protests: the burning of the holy book by the leader of the anti-immigration and anti-Islam group Stram Kurs (Hard Line), the Danish politician Rasmus Paludan who also holds a Swedish passport. Swedish police say they are monitoring both the Paludan demonstrations and vandals linked to local organised crime gangs, according to broadcaster DR.

Aiming to drum up support ahead of September elections in Sweden, Paludan has declared a “tour” of Sweden, planning to visit cities and towns with large Muslim populations with the intent of burning copies of the Quran as the faithful mark the holy month of Ramadan.

Paludan intends to stand in the September poll but does not yet have the necessary signatures to secure his candidacy.

News wire Ritzau reported on Monday that Paludan has confirmed a week’s break from his Quran burnings, which he calls “election meetings”, saying that Swedish police were incapable of protecting him from angry protestors.

READ ALSO: Danish far-right extremist demonstrations cause riots in Sweden

Lego owners post four-fold increase on profit in 2021

The Kirkbi company, which owns the Lego corporation, registered profits of 27 million kroner in 2021, quadrupling the fortune they registered a year prior, Ritzau reports.

Kirkbi is headed by Lego owners Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen and his three children, Sofie Kirk Kristiansen, Thomas Kirk Kristiansen and Agnete Kirk Thinggaard.

Lego earlier posted results showing a huge sales increase for last year, giving the company a pre-tax profit of 17 billion kroner.

Weather: Easter holiday weather to continue this week

The sunshine and mild spring temperatures which most of Denmark was able to enjoy during the latter part of the Easter holiday is forecast to continue into this week.

Dry weather is predicted for Tuesday as well as the possibility of the highest temperature so far this year.

Most of Jutland will see around 17-18 degrees Celsius this afternoon although regional variations should be expected.

East-facing coasts will feel colder due to the combination of a mild easterly wind and still-cold sea temperature.

