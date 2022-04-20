Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Tax reform to be presented

The government is today set to present its proposed green tax reform. The reform is expected to include a new CO2 tax which the government says will reduce Danish greenhouse gas emissions by 3.7 million tonnes.

Danish climate targets state that the country must reduce emissions by 20 million tonnes by 2030. Plans already in place could see around half of that target achieved, meaning additional measures are still needed.

The tax, climate and business ministers are all slated to take part in a press briefing today to present the tax reform.

Military moves in at Køge Harbour

The harbour at the town of Køge south of Copenhagen will see a large military area established today as Denmark prepares to send a battalion of 800 soldiers to Lithuania, broadcaster DR writes. The battalion will be sent under the auspices of Nato.

READ ALSO: Denmark to send 800 Nato troops to Latvia

Parliament must formally approve the decision to send troops, with a vote scheduled for tomorrow. The military is meanwhile preparing for the mission by moving hardware to Køge over the next week, according to DR.

Neither the army nor Køge Havn has officially commented on the military harbour, which DR reports will be in place until April 27th.

Government unveils energy plan to be ‘free from Putin’



The government presented yesterday a roadmap to end its dependence on Russian gas by boosting renewable energy, biogas and its own gas production to become “free” from President Vladimir Putin.

While the European Union has so far refused to ban Russian oil and gas over the Ukraine war, the 27-nation bloc aims to cut its gas imports from the country by the end of the year.

Individual member countries have also unveiled plans to cut their use of Russian fossil fuels.

The plan presented by the Danish government includes moving half of the 400,000 households that are heated with gas to district heating networks or electric heat pumps by 2028.

READ ALSO: Denmark announces major plan to replace gas heating in homes

Weather: Dry and sunny on Wednesday

Another pleasant spring day is on the way today. All of Denmark will be dry with just a few localised clouds, mainly in West Jutland.

Temperatures will be a mild 16-18 degrees Celsius but easterly winds will make things feel somewhat cooler on eastern coasts.