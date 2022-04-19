Read news from:
Denmark announces major plan to replace gas heating in homes

Around 50 percent of Danish households that are currently heated by natural gas will be converted to district heating by 2028.

Published: 19 April 2022 14:21 CEST
Danish climate and energy minister Dan Jørgensen
Danish climate and energy minister Dan Jørgensen presents a government plan to significantly reduce individual gas heating of homes. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

The target was stated by Minister for Climate and Energy Dan Jørgensen on Tuesday as he presented a government energy reform including a plan for Denmark to end its dependence on Russian gas.

Around 400,000 households in Denmark are currently heated using natural gas energy supplies according to the government.

Up to 30-50 percent of those homes are most suitable for conversion to district heating and will be switched over on a continual basis until 2028 under the plan.

Other homes will be switched to electric heat pumps by 2030.

Danish residents have seen considerable increases in heating bill costs as a result of global energy price increases and the knock-on effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The government is set to pay out one-off emergency funds to households worst affected by the price increases.

“(The plan) is realistic but we’re on a tight schedule,” Jørgensen said.

The minister also noted that the government “cannot force Danes [people who live in Denmark, ed.] to use any particular heating fuel”.

“But I must say that there is very high demand at municipalities and district heating companies to provide options for rolling out district heating sooner,” he said.

Industry interest organisation Dansk Fjernvarme estimates that around 250,000 of the homes currently on individual gas heating could eventually be converted to district heating.

However, some houses are in locations too remote to be connected to a district heating network. In these cases, the government said it sought to find other solutions for replacing their gas heaters, including heat pumps.

Households located in areas with district heating can connect to the network, with heating supplied through pipes laid under road surfaces.

In areas without main pipe lines, local authorities and district heating power stations can agree to expand supplies locally.

According to the government plan, households that currently have individual gas heating will receive a letter by the end of this year informing them of their options in relation to district heating conversion.

Remaining houses unable or unwilling to switch to district heating or heat pumps “must change to biogas so that they still have a gas heater but it’s green biogas, so we can ensure we are free of (Russian president Vladimir) Putin,” Jørgensen said.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen earlier said that Denmark must become entirely independent of Russian gas for its energy and heating needs following Moscow’s invasion on Ukraine.

The government also stepped up its programme to develop renewable energy, saying it now plans to quadruple the number of solar power stations and land-based wind farms by 2030.

Half of Denmark’s electric power already comes from wind energy.

“We want to develop renewable energies as much as it is possible to do itin an intelligent manner,” Frederiksen said.

Gas accounts for 18 percent of energy consumed in Denmark each year. National production accounted for three quarters of the gas consumed in 2019, with Russia among the main exporters of the fossil fuel, according to the
Danish energy agency.

The International Energy Agency says that, in 2021, the EU imported 155 billion cubic metres of gas from Russia, representing 45 percent of its gas imports.

Denmark to present plan that could end use of Russian gas

A new economic reform plan, expected to be presented next week, could set out a roadmap for Denmark to phase out its use of Russian gas.

Published: 13 April 2022 16:14 CEST
The reform proposals are to be presented at a press briefing on Tuesday following the Easter break, the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

“The proposal will address issues including how Denmark can accelerate conversion to green energy and become more quickly independent of Russian gas,” the statement read.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has already given some detail of the proposal in an interview with newspaper Berlingske.

One element is a plan to convert 400,000 individually gas heated homes to an alternative energy source.

“We must move them to district heating or individual heating pumps where this is viable. We must ensure Danes move away from natural gas,” she said.

The proposal will contain an additional four parts as well as the plan related to gas heating.

More will be spent on developing sustainable energy under the plan, while a tax reform will include a unified tax on CO2 emissions. An effort will be made to export technology that promotes efficient energy use, while the government will also look into the use of increasing natural gas production in Denmark.

The process of converting individually gas heated homes to other sources could take years, according to industry organisations including Dansk Fjernvarme, which represents the interests of the district heating sector.

Around 250,000 of the 400,000 currently-individually heated homes could be offered district heating, according to the organisation.

That would take a considerable amount of time, however, the organisation’s director said after Frederiksen’s comments were published.

“I would like to be able to say that it would take a maximum of five years. But it’s probably more realistic to say between five and seven years before this is complete,” Kim Mortensen, director of Dansk Fjernvarme, said.

