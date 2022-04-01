Read news from:
Denmark to send 800 Nato troops to Latvia

Denmark will send 800 troops to Latvia in May in response to a request from Nato, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Thursday.

Published: 1 April 2022 10:39 CEST
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen during a visit to the Adazi military base in Latvia
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen during a visit to the Adazi military base in Latvia. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Copenhagen had placed the battalion on alert after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and amid rising tensions between the West and Moscow.

Denmark has already sent land and air reinforcements to the Baltic states and Poland.

On Tuesday, the Danish government said it was ready to send 800 soldiers to the Baltics if Nato requested them.

“We have now received a formal request from Nato to place the battalion in Latvia,” Frederiksen said during a visit to the Baltic nation on Thursday.

The troops are due to arrive in May, the Danish military said.

Nato has sent a large number of troops to the alliance’s eastern flank with reinforcements in Bulgaria, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

Some 100,000 US troops are now present in Europe, more than 40,000 of them under direct Nato command in eastern Europe.

Denmark sent fighter jets to Lithuania before the invasion of Ukraine, and in early March it sent 200 troops to Estonia, two fighter jets to Poland and a frigate to the eastern waters of the Baltic Sea.

Denmark prepared to send 800 Nato troops to Baltic states

Denmark has said it will make a battalion of 800 troops available to Nato in Baltic countries to counter any Russian threat there following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 30 March 2022 09:53 CEST
The Nordic country has already deployed some 200 military personnel and fighter jets to Estonia and Lithuania, and sent a frigate to the east of the Baltic Sea.

“We are already significantly present on the ground, but we are ready to do more,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“This is why the government will suggest sending a battalion of 800 (soldiers) to Baltic countries,” she said.

The battalion was on standby, but Nato must make an official request for the soldiers to be sent, the prime minister added.

Frederiksen made the announcement after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the Danish parliament via videolink.

Frederiksen is due to travel Wednesday to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, including to visit Danish troops there.

Like many other European countries, Denmark has sent weapons to help Ukraine fight off the Russians.

