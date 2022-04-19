For members
WORKING IN DENMARK
Everything foreigners need to know about Danish trade unions
On May 1st, Denmark will celebrate Labour Day. But the labour movement in Denmark means more than a day off work for many. Here are 10 things foreigners employed in Denmark should know about the country’s labour unions.
Published: 19 April 2022 16:29 CEST
3F is one of Denmark's biggest trade unions. Union membership is common in Denmark and employers generally expect staff to be members of a union. File photo: Ólafur Steinar Rye Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix
For members
WORKING IN DENMARK
How can you get a work permit in Denmark if you are not an EU national?
If you want to work in Denmark as a non EU citizen, you must apply for a residence and work permit and then get extensions to this, if you want to work in Denmark longer-term. Here's a guide to what you need to know.
Published: 5 April 2022 14:02 CEST
Updated: 9 April 2022 09:40 CEST
Updated: 9 April 2022 09:40 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments