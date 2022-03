309 Ukrainians given temporary residence under special law

309 people from Ukraine have so-far been granted residence in Denmark under the special law enacted last week.

The law gives Ukrainians access to the Danish labour market, schools and social services with a simplified process that allows them to avoid the normal asylum system.

The number of 309 was correct as of March 22nd, broadcaster DR reports based on Immigration Service figures.

The government initially said it expected 20,000 refugees from Ukraine to come to Denmark as a result of the Russian invasion of their country, but has since said it now expects “significantly more” than that number.

8,580 cartons of milk recalled over possible cleaning fluid contamination

The dairy Thise Mejeri has recalled 8,580 cartons of its milk product Coop 365 minimælk, which is sold in Fakta and Coop stores across Denmark.

The recalled milk has a manufacturing date of March 22nd and a best before date of April 2nd, and a barcode number of 5701975300953.

The product is recalled due to an error in maintenance of a machine which resulted in cleaning produce being mixed into a quantity of milk during production.

Not all of the cartons of milk are affected, but Thise Mejeri said it was recalling all 8,580 cartons related to the production error. Customers who have one of the cartons should throw it away or return it.

Eriksen ‘very happy’ to be back with Denmark team



Christian Eriksen said yesterday he was “very pleased” to join up with the Denmark team, just nine months after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Eriksen has linked up once again with the national side ahead of friendlies against the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Saturday and Serbia in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

“I’m very happy and pleased to be able to be back with national team again. It’s been a while, so I am very happy to be back,” the midfielder said in Marbella, where the Denmark squad are training.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in Denmark’s opening game of the European Championships against Finland in Copenhagen last June.

Weather: Forecasters promise sunny and pleasant weekend

A sunny weekend could see temperatures reach a balmy 15 degrees Celsius on Friday afternoon.

A westerly wind could cool things down on Saturday and Sunday, but the sun will remain and it should still be mild enough outside to enjoy a spring walk, with around 12 degrees forecast.

Sunday afternoon and evening could see some clouds draw in, however.

