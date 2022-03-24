Read news from:
Does Denmark give money to people who let Ukrainian refugees stay at their homes?

Many people in Denmark have offered to give Ukrainian refugees a temporary place to stay after they arrive in the country. Local authorities determine whether to provide financial support to households which take people in.

Published: 24 March 2022 12:21 CET
Children from Ukraine attending school on the island of Langeland, Denmark
Photo: Tim Kildeborg Jensen/Ritzau Scanpix

The amount of financial assistance given to households who choose to provide Ukrainian refugees with a place to stay following their arrival in Denmark is determined by local municipalities.

The amount actually given varies and can be zero, broadcaster DR reports on Thursday.

Esbjerg Municipality pays 200 kroner per day to residents who allow a Ukrainian refugee to stay in their basement or spare room, DR writes.

In Haderslev, on the opposite south Jutland coast, no assistance is given for providing board to Ukrainian refugees.

Sønderborg pays 250 kroner per day for adults and 150 kroner per day for children, while Tønder, like Haderslev, does not offer remuneration.

Further north from the border with Germany, in Fredericia, the municipality offers 60 kroner per day for adults and 40 kroner for children. In Vejle, the amounts are 30 kroner and 15 kroner respectively. Kolding gives what is described as “acute help” directly to Ukrainians, with the amount dependent on the size of the family, DR reports. A woman with two children is given 200 kroner per day to spend on essential items.

All municipalities are permitted to pay up to 500 kroner to private host families up to 500 kroner per refugee. The funding comes from the state under a March 10th political provision, but individual municipalities decide whether to offer financial support and how much it will be.

The mayor of the Haderslev Municipality, Mads Skau, told DR the local authority was concerned about the size of the administrative task which might be involved in setting up financial compensation for host families.

“We can see from other municipalities that it cause misunderstandings and be a demanding administrative task. We have to administrate taxpayers’ money correctly without it being called into question,” he said.

Administrative tasks could involve checking to protect against fraudulent use of the system or that money is correctly distributed.

Organisation Bevar Ukraine Haderslev told DR that over 400 Ukrainian refugees are currently staying at private homes in the municipality.

Skou said that the municipality was ready to step in and provide board to those staying privately if families felt unable to continue with their arrangements.

In Esbjerg, host families are required to fill in declaration forms giving details of who will be staying with them and for how long.

Under the March 10th political provision, municipalities can provide for persons who have fled from Ukraine. This can be done by offering public facilities or reaching agreements with private individuals who can offer accommodation and meals.

Municipalities decide the extent they want to use private individuals to help with the task of finding accommodation. They can offer financial recompense but people offering to share their homes cannot demand payment for doing so.

The provision is valid until April 4th, DR writes.

Ukraine’s President Zelensky to address Danish parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the Danish and Swedish parliaments in the coming days, one month into the Russian invasion of his country, the two assemblies said Wednesday.

Published: 23 March 2022 16:58 CET
Ukraine’s President Zelensky to address Danish parliament

Zelensky has made multiple appearances by video link before parliaments in other countries. 

The Ukrainian government leader will address the Folketing in Denmark on March 29th.

“The president will give an orientation on the situation in Ukraine and thank the Danish people for the support that has been shown for his country,” the Danish parliament said in a statement.

“Since conditions in Ukraine can change at short notice, there is a level of uncertainty about the occasion. It may, as such, be necessary to change or cancel the meeting at short notice,” it added.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Denmark, Mykhailo Vydoinyk, was given a standing ovation when he visited the Danish parliament earlier this month.

Zelensky’s speech to Sweden’s Riksdag is scheduled for this Thursday at 10:55 am, the parliament said.

“I’m honoured that the president of Ukraine wants to address parliament during a raging war,” said speaker Andreas Norlen.

  
Less than a week after Russian troops invaded on February 24th, Zelensky spoke to MEPs in the European Parliament on March 1st.

Since then, he has addressed the US Congress, as well as British, Canadian and German lawmakers among others.

On Wednesday, Zelensky was to speak to the French National Assembly, and on Thursday he is due to address an extraordinary NATO summit.

Kyiv, which has received large deliveries of mainly anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons from the West, is now calling for “offensive weapons” as deterrence against the Russian army.

Denmark has sent lethal aid to Ukraine in the form of 2,700 anti-tank weapons.

Sweden has delivered 5,000 anti-tank launchers to Ukraine, breaking its doctrine of not sending weapons to countries in active conflict for the first time since 1939.

