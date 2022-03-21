Read news from:
Denmark’s energy bill payouts delayed until end of summer

Emergency payouts by the Danish government to families hard-hit by high energy prices will not arrive in accounts until August this year at the earliest.

Published: 21 March 2022 12:59 CET
Danish energy minister Dan Jørgensen said he regrets political procedure holding up payouts of one-off cash benefits for households impacted by high energy prices. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix

Parliament in September agreed on a deal for so-called ‘acute’ one-off cash payments to families struggling to pay heating bills amid a major bump in energy prices.

The one-off sum of 3,750 kroner will be given to around 320,000 households in Denmark after a majority in parliament agreed on the measure in February.

But the money, intended to help cash flow during the winter when heating is most expensive, will not be paid out until the end of the summer. That follows earlier reports that a political deal agreed in February to provide for the payouts would not be passed by parliament until May.

The payments will now go through in August and September at the earliest.

“When we made the agreement I was convinced that we could get the money out faster than it has turned out to be possible,” climate, energy and critical supplies minister Dan Jørgensen said to news wire Ritzau.

“I’d like to apologise for that. Because there are many people out there with a legitimate expectation to receive the money,” he said.

“But there are many things that must be resolved in relation to, for example, data management, so it can’t be done faster,” he said.

Jørgensen has meanwhile summoned the other political parties to fresh talks on possibly broadening the financial assistance. The Socialist People’s party, an ally of the government, this weekend signalled it wanted to spend more on the measure.

“Since we reached the agreement on a targeted one-off heating bill payout, the situation has got significantly worse. There’s a war in Europe and energy prices are still very, very high,” he said.

“We must therefore look at (increasing the financial response). We will have negotiations about this,” he said.

MONEY

Why is food becoming more expensive in Denmark?

The effects of high energy prices are not just being felt on petrol station forecourts and electricity bills in Denmark, with the prices of many products at supermarkets also up.

Published: 15 March 2022 11:00 CET
Why is food becoming more expensive in Denmark?

Pasta, butter and other food products are among those to have become notably pricier in supermarkets, according to new analysis by Statistics Denmark.

The agency said that the price of foods has gone up by 5.7 percent during the last year.

Food production has become more expensive due to high energy prices and global shortages of certain products, according to an analyst.

“Food producers use a lot of heat and fuel to produce their foods. The price of food is therefore very dependent on energy prices,” consumer economist Ida Marie Moesby of bank Nordea said to news wire Ritzau.

“Another explanation is that there are global shortages due to the coronavirus crisis. Lockdowns meant that some producers could not grow and transport their goods. That particularly impacted the price of cooking oils,” she said.

The price of cooking oils has gone up by 20 percent in the last year, according to Statistics Denmark.

According to the agency, higher prices mean that a household with a monthly food budget of 3,000 kroner in February 2021 must now pay an extra 171 kroner to purchase the same products.

This is making consumers think more carefully about what they buy, Moesby said.

“Consumers are looking for alternatives but price increases are difficult to avoid because they are general and have affected very many products,” she said.

There are no signs that prices will fall again in the near future, the economist warned.

“As the situation looks now with the war in Ukraine, there is an awful lot that suggests that these price increases will continue. But it really depends on how the war develops,” she said.

Recent years have seen periods in which food prices have fallen measurably. Not since 2008 has the rate of food price increases been higher than today, Ritzau writes.

