Denmark’s heating bill cash assistance to be paid out in late spring

A one-off sum of 3,750 kroner for thousands of households affected by high energy prices will not be paid out until weeks after the end of winter.

Around 320,000 households in Denmark are to be given money to help cover the costs of soaring heating bills after a majority in parliament agreed on the measure in February.

That is because the law which will provide for the economic relief will not be enacted until May, the of Ministry Climate, Energy and Critical supplies confirmed to newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

“Depending on how parliament arranges the procedure, the law is expected to be passed in May,” the ministry said in a written statement.

When the agreement to provide the heating cash was announced, climate, energy and critical supplies minister Dan Jørgensen described it as an “acute financial helping hand to affected Danes [by high prices, ed.]”.

“Not until the law has been passed does the ministry have the authority to process data needed to make payments,” the ministry told Ekstra Bladet.

A billion kroner in total has been set aside to pay for the 3,750-kroner payout to the 320,000 households which qualify for it by meeting a series of criteria including an income under 550,000 kroner per year.

Conditions for receiving the support also include the home being located in an area with district heating driven primarily by gas power plants, or the home having individual gas heating.

The cash is paid out automatically with no application necessary.