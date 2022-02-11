Read news from:
Denmark to give 320,000 households money for heating bills

Around 320,000 households in Denmark are to be given money to help cover the costs of soaring heating bills after a majority in parliament backed spending on the issue.

Published: 11 February 2022 16:36 CET
Danish energy minister Dan Jørgensen
Danish energy minister Dan Jørgensen on February 11th announced a subsidy for over 300,000 households who will receive money to help pay for expensive heating bills.

Steep increases in energy prices over the last year have affected a large number of households in Denmark, and political parties have in recent weeks urged the government to respond and put forward proposals for how to tackle the problem.

“We think it’s fair that we give this helping hand because we’re in such a unique situation. We are not used to helping people pay these types of bills,” climate, energy and critical supplies minister Dan Jørgensen said at a briefing.

“We have not chosen, as others have proposed, to give a broad tax break to all Danes. That would result in us helping many Danes with a small amount. The effects of this need to be felt be the people who receive the cheques,” he said.

According to the agreement, which was presented on Friday, the government along with its traditional allies on the left wing, as well as the Christian Democrats, support a deal which spends around one billion kroner on one-off subsidies for households affected by high heating bills.

Around 320,000 households will receive 3,750 kroner under the scheme. Payouts will occur automatically, so eligible households do not need to go through an application process.

Conditions for receiving the support include the home being located in an area with district heating driven primarily by gas power plants, or the home having individual gas heating.

Households must have overall annual incomes under 550,000 kroner to qualify for the scheme.

The political agreement also provides for expedited replacement of individual gas heating systems. Spending on this will be 250 million kroner, which means the total value of the agreement is 1.25 billion kroner.

Conservative parties on Thursday evening withdrew from negotiations over a deal, saying the government was not prepared to spend enough and that too few households would therefore receive funds.

“We have left the negotiations because the amount that was proposed was too low. We wanted a model with a higher income threshold so normal families also get help,” Liberal (Venstre) party energy spokesperson Carsten Kissmeyer told news wire Ritzau.

Parties on the right wanted money saved by the government on sustainable energy subsidies – which have not been realised by energy companies due to their increased revenues resulting from high energy prices – to be diverted to the household benefits, to the total of four billion kroner.

Jørgensen said on Friday that this was not possible because those funds were tied in to other areas.

MONEY

Danish prices in ‘biggest jump since 2008’

The price of everyday goods in Denmark increased by 4.2 percent over the 12 months prior to January this year, the largest hike in a one-year period since 2008.

Published: 10 February 2022 14:35 CET
Danish prices in 'biggest jump since 2008'

The measure from agency Statistics Denmark shows inflation is at its highest since 2008, when prices in Denmark went up by 4.4 percent over a year during the Global Financial Crisis.

Prior to 2008, the largest 12-month value for inflation was in 1989.

Energy price increases are the biggest culprit for the high level of inflation in 2022.

Electricity, petrol and gas have all become more expensive over the last year and account for 2.4 percent of the overall inflation.

However, very few categories of goods have become cheaper during the last 12 months. According to Statistics Denmark’s consumer index, alcohol, tobacco, clothing and communication are the only product groups to have gone down in price, having a negative effect on the overall inflation rate.

A family in Denmark with two adults and two children must pay 18,600 kroner more for the same goods and services in 2022 compared to the beginning of 2021, an analyst said.

“Inflation is hurting Danish people’s wallets. Inflation has accelerated in recent months and prices have taken a noticeable jump upwards,” Niklas Praefke, senior economist with trade union Ledernes Hovedorganisation, told news wire Ritzau.

“That means we need to get more money out of our pockets when we are shopping and when we pay electricity and heating bills,” he added in a written comment.

The economist said he expected inflation to remain above 3 percent in the coming months.

It is, however, expected to eventually fall off as energy prices are unlikely to continue to drive inflation upwards.

“The drop (in inflation) will probably not be very big because the large shortage of both labour and materials will continue to put pressure on companies’ overheads,” Praefke said.

“Overall, I expect inflation in a year’s time will be lower than it is today,” he said.

