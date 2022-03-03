Read news from:
IMMIGRATION

Danish government likely to exempt Ukrainians from controversial refugee ‘jewellery law’

A controversial law allowing Danish authorities to confiscate valuable items from refugees is unlikely to be applied to Ukrainians who seek protection in the Nordic country.

Published: 3 March 2022 14:39 CET
The Ukrainian flag flies in Copenhagen
The Ukrainian flag flies in Copenhagen on March 3rd 2022. The government is unlikely to apply the controversial 'jewellery law' to refugees from Ukraine. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

The immigration spokesman for the Social Democratic government, Rasmus Stoklund, told newspaper Ekstra Bladet that the law should not be applied to Ukrainians who come to Denmark to escape the Russian invasion of their country.

The so-called ‘jewellery law’ was passed in 2016 by the previous government and was the subject of domestic and international criticism. The legislation allows police to confiscate cash and valuables above 10,000 kroner from arriving migrants and asylum seekers.

It has not been altered by the current government, although reports in 2019 suggested it was rarely, or perhaps never, used in practice.

Stoklund also said that the government and parliament are looking into rule changes related to residency in Denmark for Ukrainians, so they are not initially affected by asylum laws.

If that were to become the case, the jewellery law would not be applicable to people who come to Denmark from Ukraine, even though they are war refugees.

Stoklund justified the government’s new stance on the jewellery law by arguing Denmark was a regional neighbour to Ukraine.

Refugees in Denmark primarily came from Syria at the time the jewellery law was enacted.

“The jewellery law is made for if you leave the nearby region [Danish: nærområde, literally ‘near area’, ed.] where you are safe, and travel through (other) safe countries. But that is not the case for Ukrainians. We are in their nearby region,” Stoklund told Ekstra Bladet.

The largest party in opposition in Denmark, the Liberal party, has also backed exempting Ukrainians from the jewellery law.

READ ALSO: Denmark wants special residency law for Ukrainians

UKRAINE

Denmark wants special residency law for Ukrainians

Denmark’s government on Wednesday said it would propose a special law providing for legal residency for Ukrainian nationals.

Published: 2 March 2022 17:20 CET
Denmark wants special residency law for Ukrainians

Minister for Immigration and Integration Mattias Tesfaye confirmed on Wednesday that the government was prepared to introduce special legislation for Ukrainian nationals in Denmark, after other parties also called for the move.

The minority government is now scheduled to discuss the matter with other parties at a parliamentary meeting on Friday.

Here, the government is expected to present more specific detail as to what the special law will mean. It will also ask for expedited process through parliament so any bill can be passed as quickly as possible.

Current rules allow Ukrainian nationals to stay in Denmark for 90 days without a visa.

A special law would extend this and could conceivably mean that Ukrainians would be able to stay in Denmark for longer than three months without having to have asylum claims assessed by authorities.

EU countries are already scheduled to meet on Thursday to discuss how to help Ukrainians displaced by the Russian invasion which began last week.

Denmark has an opt-out from any EU legislation that may be passed on the question and is therefore able to pass its own law.

An addition to residency, the Danish law will also address the status of Ukrainian refugees on the Danish labour market, Tesfaye said.

“I have just today had a meeting with the Ukrainian ambassador, who has a positive view of quickly ensuring special residency rules for Ukrainians,” he said in a written comment to news wire Ritzau.

“I will now discuss the options with my European colleagues on Thursday.

“On the basis of that I will meet parliament’s parties on Friday, when I will table the government’s proposal for how we in Denmark best ensure Ukrainians a good and quick welcome, including in relation to getting them on the labour market as soon as possible,” he said.

READ ALSO: How can people in Denmark help Ukraine?

