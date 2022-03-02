Read news from:
UKRAINE

Denmark wants special residency law for Ukrainians

Denmark’s government on Wednesday said it would propose a special law providing for legal residency for Ukrainian nationals.

Published: 2 March 2022 17:20 CET
Danish immigration minister Mattias Tesfaye
Minister for Immigration and Integration Mattias Tesfaye confirmed on Wednesday that the government was prepared to introduce special legislation for Ukrainian nationals in Denmark, after other parties also called for the move.

The minority government is now scheduled to discuss the matter with other parties at a parliamentary meeting on Friday.

Here, the government is expected to present more specific detail as to what the special law will mean. It will also ask for expedited process through parliament so any bill can be passed as quickly as possible.

Current rules allow Ukrainian nationals to stay in Denmark for 90 days without a visa.

A special law would extend this and could conceivably mean that Ukrainians would be able to stay in Denmark for longer than three months without having to have asylum claims assessed by authorities.

EU countries are already scheduled to meet on Thursday to discuss how to help Ukrainians displaced by the Russian invasion which began last week.

Denmark has an opt-out from any EU legislation that may be passed on the question and is therefore able to pass its own law.

An addition to residency, the Danish law will also address the status of Ukrainian refugees on the Danish labour market, Tesfaye said.

“I have just today had a meeting with the Ukrainian ambassador, who has a positive view of quickly ensuring special residency rules for Ukrainians,” he said in a written comment to news wire Ritzau.

“I will now discuss the options with my European colleagues on Thursday.

“On the basis of that I will meet parliament’s parties on Friday, when I will table the government’s proposal for how we in Denmark best ensure Ukrainians a good and quick welcome, including in relation to getting them on the labour market as soon as possible,” he said.

ENERGY

Denmark okays gas pipeline connecting Norway and Poland

Work on a subsea pipeline between Norway and Poland aimed at reducing Warsaw's dependence on Russian gas has resumed after being suspended for environmental reasons, Danish state-owned firm Energinet said on Tuesday.

Published: 2 March 2022 08:39 CET
Denmark okays gas pipeline connecting Norway and Poland

In 2021, the Danish Environmental and Food Appeals Board withdrew the permit for the 210-kilometre Danish section of the Baltic Sea pipeline, citing concerns about animal species.

The pipeline will supply Norwegian gas to Poland, which in 2019 announced it would not extend its contract with Russian giant Gazprom beyond 2022.

Gazprom supplied two-thirds of Poland’s gas needs.

“The Danish Environmental Protection Agency has granted a new environmental permit for the Baltic Pipe pipeline,” Energinet said in a statement.

“With the new permit Energinet can start construction work on the parts of the project in East Jutland and on the western part of the island of Fionie, which have been halted since May 2021,” the grid operator said.

Energinet expects the pipeline, named Baltic Pipe, to be partially operational from October 1st and be running fully by January 1st, 2023.

Last week, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Germany suspended the controversial German-Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline linking its territory to Russia via a massive Baltic Sea pipeline, which while completed has remains unused.

