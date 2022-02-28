Covid-19: Denmark scales down PCR test capacity as cases decline

The Danish Critical Supply Agency (Styrelsen for Forsyningssikkerhed) confirmed the decision on Monday, citing a decline in demand for tests after the winter wave of Covid-19 infections, driven by the Omicron variant of the virus, reached its peak.

Denmark lifted Covid-19 restrictions at the beginning of February. One consequence of this is a lower demand for testing.

Last week saw fewer than 100,000 PCR tests on average conducted daily.

A gradual scaling-down of capacity will be initiated, the agency said.

“We are already seeing that transmissions are beginning to fall in the areas that previously had the most infections. We expect that trend to continue as a result of inceasing immunity and seasonal effect,” said the director of the infectious disease State Serum Institute (SSI), Henrik Ullum.

“There will therefore probably be a need for fewer tests in the spring,” he said.

READ ALSO: Covid-19: Infections trend downwards in all Danish regions

PCR test capacity will be initially reduced from 200,000 tests to 140,000 tests per day nationally, the supplies agency said. Further downscaling can occur in line with any fall in the number of tests administered, depending on demand.

All of Denmark’s rapid antigen Covid-19 test centres are meanwhile to close by March 6th.

The rapid test centres, which have been phased out throughout February with more emphasis placed on home testing, will be decommissioned completely in the first week of next month.

Monday saw 16,578 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in SSI’s daily update, with 56,419 PCR testes conducted. That gives a test positivity rate of 29 percent.

The figure is the second-lowest daily total for new cases in February, with only the 16,454 registered the preceding day being lower during the month.

READ ALSO: Denmark to close Covid-19 rapid test centres by March