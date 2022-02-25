Covid-19: Infections trend downwards in all Danish regions

The positive results were found among 90,012 PCR tests, giving a test positivity rate of 25 percent. The proportion of test results has been around 25-30 percent in recent weeks, although the number of tests administered has gradually decreased since Denmark lifted Covid-19 restrictions on February 1st.

The data comes from the national infectious disease agency State Serum Institute (SSI).

Danish hospitals now have a total of 1,762 patients with Covid-19. But a large proportion of these were admitted for reasons other than Covid-19 while incidentally having tested positive for the coronavirus.

Of the 1,762 patients, 45 are admitted to ICU wards and 17 are receiving breathing assistance from a ventilator.

It is 16 days since the highest number of new cases was recorded in Denmark, with 55,120 registered on February 9th.

The last week has seen the number of confirmed cases falling in 97 of Denmark’s 98 municipalities, with the only exception being the island of Samsø. That suggests that western and rural parts of Denmark have now reached the peak of the Omicron wave of infections, following on from the earlier peak in Copenhagen.

Experts in Denmark have long predicted that infections would decrease while stating that the stable number of ICU patients was evidence that the pandemic was not in a critical situation despite high infection numbers.

An additional 40 deaths with Covid-19 were registered on Friday. SSI on Thursday issued a report in which it estimated that around half of recorded deaths with the virus are due to reasons other than Covid-19.

A person is included in data for Covid-19 related deaths in Denmark if they have returned a positive PCR test 30 days or less prior to their death.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Are deaths from Covid-19 in Denmark increasing?