Government rejects calls to ease Covid-19 restrictions

The government’s health spokesperson Rasmus Horn Langhoff said yesterday that current restrictions — such as the closure of museums, cinemas and theatres – would not yet be eased despite encouraging remarks made yesterday by the national infectious disease agency regarding the severity of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

“We have runaway infection numbers and January looks like being very bad when viewed through corona glasses, and we will therefore have to maintain the restrictions,” Langhoff said.

The restrictions are currently scheduled to expire on January 17th 2022.

When the current restrictions were announced in December, parliament agreed to make an assessment by January 5th as to whether it will be necessary to keep the measures in place beyond January 17th.

Parents can collect home Covid testing kits from schools

Unlike some other countries, home testing for Covid-19 has not been widely used during the pandemic so far. Instead, high capacity for both PCR testing and rapid antigen testing (by contracted private companies) has sought to meet the demand for testing.

That changes to some extent from tomorrow when children return to schools. All children from first grade up, along with staff, are encouraged to test twice weekly for Covid-19. Parents are offered home testing kits for this purpose, should they wish to use them, although they can also continue to use the testing centres of they prefer.

Health authorities release data for Omicron related deaths

A total of 18 people have died in Denmark after testing positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19, according to data released by the national infectious disease agency, State Serum Institute (SSI).

The agency has released data for deaths with the variant for the first time, news wire Ritzau writes.

The 18 deaths occurred between November 21st and December 28th and came from 55,691 registered cases with the variant.

No further details of the individuals – such as their ages or the presence of underlying disease – was given.

In the same period, 100 Covid-19 deaths were registered amongst 127,146 cases with other variants. The Delta variant was dominant in Denmark prior to the emergence of Omicron.

Tattoos must now be black and white

Anyone wishing to mark their connection to Denmark with a Nordic style tattoo (or any other tattoo for that matter) will from today have to opt for a colour-free design as new EU rules come into effect banning the use of certain chemicals in tattoo ink.

The rule has been adopted due to concerns over possible allergic or carcinogenic properties in the inks, broadcaster DR reports.