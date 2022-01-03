Danish agency says Covid-19 hospitalisation risk ‘halved’ with Omicron variant

Head of department and senior consultant at the State Serum Institute (SSI), Tyra Grove Krause, said the risk of hospital admission was lower with Omicron in an interview with Danish broadcaster TV2.

“Omicron will still put strain on our health system but all signs suggest it is milder than the Delta variant,” Krause said.

“The risk of going to hospital is half the size of that with Delta. But we can therefore come under strain in the health system anyway if we see a lot of transmission,” she added.

SSI expects that the current wave of Covid-19 infections in Denmark, now driven by the dominant Omicron variant, will peak during January. A drop in infections and subsequent reduction of pressure on the health system is therefore expected in February.

Over 20,000 new infections with the virus were registered for four consecutive days up to Saturday, after which lower testing numbers have impacted registrations.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in Denmark rose on Monday to 770, the highest level since January 2021.

Krause also said to TV2 that most of the Danish population can expect to get Covid-19 at some point, but noted that vaccines provide a much better level of protection against serious illness compared to last winter.

That is because vaccination greatly reduces the likelihood of hospitalisation if a person is infected with Covid-19, she said.

However, vaccines are around half as effective against infection with the Omicron variant compared to earlier variants, she also said.

Around 48.5 percent of the Danish population have so far received a booster Covid vaccination. 78 percent have received both doses of the original vaccination.

