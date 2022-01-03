Danish agency says Covid-19 hospitalisation risk ‘halved’ with Omicron variant

Ritzau/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocaldenmark
Covid-19 stats

Share this article
Head of department and senior consultant at the State Serum Institute (SSI), Tyra Grove Krause, said the risk of Covid-19 hospital admission was lower with the Omicron variant, in an interview with Danish broadcaster TV2.
Head of department and senior consultant at the State Serum Institute (SSI), Tyra Grove Krause, said the risk of Covid-19 hospital admission was lower with the Omicron variant, in an interview with Danish broadcaster TV2.. Photo: Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix
Ritzau/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocaldenmark

The risk of being admitted to hospital with the Omicron Covid-19 variant appears to be around half of that with the Delta variant, according to a senior official with Denmark's national infectious disease agency.

Head of department and senior consultant at the State Serum Institute (SSI), Tyra Grove Krause, said the risk of hospital admission was lower with Omicron in an interview with Danish broadcaster TV2.

“Omicron will still put strain on our health system but all signs suggest it is milder than the Delta variant,” Krause said.

“The risk of going to hospital is half the size of that with Delta. But we can therefore come under strain in the health system anyway if we see a lot of transmission,” she added.

SSI expects that the current wave of Covid-19 infections in Denmark, now driven by the dominant Omicron variant, will peak during January. A drop in infections and subsequent reduction of pressure on the health system is therefore expected in February.

Over 20,000 new infections with the virus were registered for four consecutive days up to Saturday, after which lower testing numbers have impacted registrations.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in Denmark rose on Monday to 770, the highest level since January 2021.

Krause also said to TV2 that most of the Danish population can expect to get Covid-19 at some point, but noted that vaccines provide a much better level of protection against serious illness compared to last winter.

That is because vaccination greatly reduces the likelihood of hospitalisation if a person is infected with Covid-19, she said.

However, vaccines are around half as effective against infection with the Omicron variant compared to earlier variants, she also said.

Around 48.5 percent of the Danish population have so far received a booster Covid vaccination. 78 percent have received both doses of the original vaccination.

READ ALSO: Denmark has most Covid-19 hospital patients since January 2021

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Denmark has most Covid-19 hospital patients since January 2021

Denmark has most Covid-19 hospital patients since January 2021

Europe tops 100 million Covid cases

Europe tops 100 million Covid cases

COMPARE: How Europe is ending 2021 with record Covid rates and new restrictions

COMPARE: How Europe is ending 2021 with record Covid rates and new restrictions

Denmark registers second day with over 20,000 new Covid-19 cases

Denmark registers second day with over 20,000 new Covid-19 cases

Denmark registers 23,000 new Covid-19 cases in one day

Denmark registers slight drop in Covid-19 infections but more in hospital

Denmark has world’s highest Covid-19 infection rate

Denmark’s high Covid-19 numbers continue over Christmas