Denmark to close cinemas and theatres under new Covid restrictions

AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocaldenmark
Covid-19Covid-19 rules

Share this article
Denmark announced new Covid-19 restrictions on December 17th as cases hit new record levels.
Denmark announced new Covid-19 restrictions on December 17th as cases hit new record levels. Photo: Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix
AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocaldenmark

Denmark on Friday announced it would close cinemas, theatres and concert halls over record numbers of daily Covid-19 cases, accelerated by the new Omicron variant, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said.

The Scandinavian country recorded a new all-time high of more than 11,000 cases in the past 24 hours, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a press conference.

“It’s necessary to have new restrictions that limit activity in the community and reduce transmissions,” Frederiksen told a press briefing on Friday after noon.

The prime minister stressed that more severe restrictions such as lockdowns including assembly limits, like those seen during previous Covid-19 waves, were not currently being introduced because of the effect of vaccines.

The new restrictions, recommended by the government’s advisory Epidemic Commission, are as follows:

  • Closure of concerts halls, theatres, cinemas, museums, galleries, community centres, zoos and community events.
  • Closure of amusement parks such as Copenhagen’s major tourist attraction Tivoli.
  • Extension of limits on bars and nightlife, with sales of alcohol banned after 10pm and establishments to close at 11pm. General sales of alcohol banned from 10pm-5am.
  • Face mask restrictions extended to all business and cultural locations with public access along with take-away businesses, driving schools and places of worship.
  • Capacity limits to be reintroduced in stores as well as at restaurants and places of worship.
  • Reservations of intercity and regional trains and buses.
  • Home working and limiting social contact during the Christmas period is recommended.

The new restrictions require the backing of parliament’s Epidemic Committee before they can be finally confirmed.

The committee was scheduled to begin a meeting at 2:30pm on Friday.

More to follow

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Danish majority could back limit on public assembly as part of new restrictions

Danish majority could back limit on public assembly as part of new restrictions

Danish PM says new Covid restrictions needed after 9,999 new cases recorded

Danish PM says new Covid restrictions needed after 9,999 new cases recorded

Denmark is first EU country to authorise pill for Covid-19

Denmark is first EU country to authorise pill for Covid-19

What new Covid-19 restrictions could Denmark introduce?

What new Covid-19 restrictions could Denmark introduce?

Sweden to restrict travel from Denmark ahead of Christmas holidays

Covid-19: Omicron share of Danish cases continues rise

Denmark changes rules for Covid-19 contact tracing

Denmark’s Covid-19 R-number ‘expected to increase’ as daily cases escalate