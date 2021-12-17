Denmark to close cinemas and theatres under new Covid restrictions

The Scandinavian country recorded a new all-time high of more than 11,000 cases in the past 24 hours, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a press conference.

“It’s necessary to have new restrictions that limit activity in the community and reduce transmissions,” Frederiksen told a press briefing on Friday after noon.

The prime minister stressed that more severe restrictions such as lockdowns including assembly limits, like those seen during previous Covid-19 waves, were not currently being introduced because of the effect of vaccines.

The new restrictions, recommended by the government’s advisory Epidemic Commission, are as follows:

Closure of concerts halls, theatres, cinemas, museums, galleries, community centres, zoos and community events.

Closure of amusement parks such as Copenhagen’s major tourist attraction Tivoli.

Extension of limits on bars and nightlife, with sales of alcohol banned after 10pm and establishments to close at 11pm. General sales of alcohol banned from 10pm-5am.

Face mask restrictions extended to all business and cultural locations with public access along with take-away businesses, driving schools and places of worship.

Capacity limits to be reintroduced in stores as well as at restaurants and places of worship.

Reservations of intercity and regional trains and buses.

Home working and limiting social contact during the Christmas period is recommended.

The new restrictions require the backing of parliament’s Epidemic Committee before they can be finally confirmed.

The committee was scheduled to begin a meeting at 2:30pm on Friday.

More to follow