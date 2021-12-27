Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Covid-19 travel testing rules take effect

New rules requiring all travellers entering Denmark to take a Covid-19 test take effect today, potentially impacting those returning after visiting families abroad for Christmas.

All travellers to Denmark must take a test for Covid-19, regardless of vaccination status or where they are travelling or returning from. Residents of Denmark can take the test up to 24 hours after arrival in Denmark, while all other travellers must take a test prior to departure.

Stores open for return of Christmas presents

A Danish friend once described to me the popularity of exchanging Christmas presents as a “national sport”, and with today being the first Monday after the holidays a high footfall is expected at stores.

Some shops and department stores have taken precautions over and above the current Covid-19 capacity restrictions due to the high expected number of customers, broadcaster DR reports.

Fireworks season begins

Fireworks can only be set off from December 27th under Danish law, meaning you can expect to hear them being set off regularly until New Year’s Eve, particularly if you live in urban areas.

It’s common to hear fireworks in the days leading up to December 31st, even during the day time.

The sale of fireworks is restricted by law in Denmark to a period around Christmas and New Year and they can be purchased from December 15th up to and including December 31st – the day on which the vast majority (but not all) of them are set off.

Boxing Day saw record number of Covid-19 infections

The highest ever number of Covid-19 infections in a day was registered on December 26th, with 14,844 cases from 189,840 tests giving a positivity rate of 7.82 percent.

It should be noted that recent days have seen some delays to test processing, meaning some of yesterday’s total may including positive tests from preceding days.

The number of hospitalised patients with the virus increased by 57 to 579. This remains lower than the peak number from the winter 2020 wave, which reached 964 on January 4th this year.

42.4 percent of the population has so far received a booster or “third” Covid-19 vaccination.