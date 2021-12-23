UPDATE: Denmark to require all travellers to take Covid-19 test for entry

Under the new rules, a negative test will be required for travellers to enter the country. The rule will apply to Danish citizens and residents as well as foreign visitors. It also applies regardless of vaccination status.

However, residents of Denmark will be permitted to take a test up to 24 hours after arrival. In these cases, travellers will be required to test no more than 24 hours after arrival in Denmark but advised to take tests before travel where possible.

People without an address in Denmark must present a negative Covid-19 test taken within the last 24 hours before entry to the Scandinavian country.

Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said at a briefing on Wednesday evening that the government was in favour of requiring travellers to provide a negative Covid-19 test on entry to Denmark.

“Compared with many other countries, we test a lot (for Covid-19) and it doesn’t make a lot of sense that we test so much if completely untested people come in (to the country),” Heunicke said according to broadcaster DR.

Parliament’s Epidemic Committee, which must not oppose new Covid measures in order for them to become effective, gave its approval to the new travel restriction on Wednesday, news wire Ritzau reported.

The restriction comes into effect on December 27th and will be in effect for an initial three weeks until January 17th.

Failure to comply with the rule could result in a fine.

Covid-19 testing is available at Copenhagen, Billund and Aalborg airports.

A number of exceptions apply to the testing requirement. Children under the age of 15 and persons who have tested positive for Covid-19 within the last six months will not be encompassed by the rule.

People who travel for work or have addresses in border regions Slesvig-Holsten (Germany) and Blekinge, Skåne, Halland and Västra Götaland (Sweden) will also be exempted from travel testing. Travellers from Danish island Bornholm who transit through Sweden are also exempted.

Travellers who transit through Denmark and stay for less than one day before leaving are likewise not required to test. This allows, for example, Swedish residents who travel through Copenhagen Airport before continuing their journeys overland to avoid the testing requirement.

The Epidemic Committee on Tuesday evening meanwhile approved the extension of coronapas (Covid-19 health pass) rules to gyms.

