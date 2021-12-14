Denmark’s Covid-19 R-number ‘expected to increase’ as daily cases escalate

People wearing face masks at the public library in Aalborg. Denmark registered 8,314 new cases of Covid-19 on December 14th.
Denmark set yet another new record for daily Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. The country’s R-number or reproduction rate for the virus is expected to increase.

The R-number, a measure of the rate at which Covid-19 is being transmitted in the community, was estimated at 1.1 in the weekly update on Tuesday.

The number, which is unchanged from last week’s value, means the epidemic is growing in the country since it signifies that 10 people with the virus will on average pass it on to 11 others.

It is expected to increase in the short term, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke wrote on Twitter.

That is because of the increasing prevalence of the transmissible Omicron variant, which is expected to become dominant in Denmark this week.

The R-number is also associated with a lag and reflects the transmission situation for the virus around 10 days ago.

Tuesday saw 8,314 new cases of the virus registered by the infectious disease agency State Serum Institute, another new record for the daily total after it was also broken on Monday and three times last week.

The number of daily cases is now four times greater than it was at the beginning of November and 19 times greater compared to early October.

The number of patients admitted to hospital is also showing signs of growing after a period of relative stability. Hospital admissions have not so far increased as dramatically as case numbers, however.

A total of 498 people were admitted to Danish hospitals with the virus on Tuesday. That is twice as many as the beginning of November, and six times more than in October.

