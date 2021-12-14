Covid-19: Omicron variant expected to dominate in Denmark this week

A file photo of a Covid-19 test centre in Copenhagen. Health authorities expect the Omicron variant to become dominant in the country this week.
Health authorities in Denmark believe the more transmissible Omicron variant could become the dominant form of Covid-19 in the Nordic country by the end of this week.

The national infectious disease agency State Serum Institute (SSI) said on Monday it expects the number of people infected with Covid-19 to reach over 10,000 per day by the end. The number of Monday was 7,799, a record since the beginning of the pandemic in Denmark.

SSI said it expects the Omicron variant to become dominant over the currently prevailing Delta variant during this week.

Registered cases of Omicron totalled 3,447 on Monday (the total since the variant was first identified in November). That figure increased by 966 between Sunday and Monday.

Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said in a tweet on Monday that SSI’s estimation for the increase in infection numbers was subject to a degree of uncertainty.

Heunicke said that the graph could be affected by the number of people who receive booster Covid-19 vaccinations.

Omicron has already significantly increased its share in the number of positive Danish Covid-19 tests.

On December 1st, 1.7 percent of positive tests were caused by the Omicron variant. That share had increased to 10.2 percent by December 9th, according to SSI data.

Over one third of Omicron cases have been recorded in the 20-29-year age group. Over half of all the variant cases – 1,929 – were in the Greater Copenhagen region, with 852 in Central Jutland, where second city Aarhus is located.

“Omicron is most prevalent in Greater Copenhagen but it is expected that the rest of the country will follow suit,” Heunicke tweeted.

14 people are currently hospitalised in Denmark with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, according to the SSI report.

The CEO of SSI, Henrik Ullum, said that an increase in the number of infections is likely to result in more hospital admissions with Covid-19.

480 people were hospitalised with the virus on Monday, an increase of 12 since Sunday.

“An increase in community transmissions will constitute a higher risk of consequent increase in the number of hospital admissions amongst unvaccinated and vaccinated vulnerable people,” Ullum said in an SSI statement.

