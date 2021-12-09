Denmark nears 7,000 new Covid-19 cases to break record for third consecutive day

Thursday’s total, which comes from the national infectious disease agency, is higher than the two previous records set on Tuesday and Wednesday, but also comes from a larger number of tests.

The test positivity rate on Thursday is marginally smaller than the measure was on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The 6,985 new cases of the coronavirus recorded on Thursday came from 216,868 tests, meaning the test positivity rate is 3.22 percent. The percentage was 3.40 and 3.34 on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

85 people were admitted to hospital with the virus during the last day. The total number of hospitalised patients with Covid-19 in Denmark is now 460, one fewer than Wednesday once discharges are taken into account.

Measures introduced by the government in late November, such as coronapas requirements in bars and restaurants and face mask rules in stores and on public transport, do not appear to have done enough to slow infections, according to Eskild Petersen, professor in infectious diseases at Aarhus University’s Department of Clinical Medicine.

“When numbers keep increasing, that reflects that earlier restrictions aren’t really working. We should be seeing the effects now,” Petersen said.

“Whether the new restrictions will work remains to be seen but (the situation is) critical if the trend carries on until Christmas when we are together more and hospital staffing is reduced,” he added.

The government presented on Wednesday a series of new restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of Covid-19.

These include remote learning for schools for the final few days of the term before the Christmas break; closure of nightlife and alcohol sales after midnight and additional face mask rules.

