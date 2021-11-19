Danish government confirms plan to extend coronapas rules to workplaces

The Local
Covid-19 rules

Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said the government intends to introduce the requirement for a valid coronapas at public workplacess
Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said the government intends to introduce the requirement for a valid coronapas at public workplaces. Photo: Nils Meilvang/Ritzau Scanpix
The government wants to extend current coronapas (Covid-19 health pass) rules to encompass public sector workplaces.

At a briefing on Friday, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said the government intends to introduce the requirement for a valid coronapas at public workplaces, extending current rules for the documentation at bars, restaurants and events.

For the extended rules to take effect, parliament must first vote through a bill which was tabled by the government this week.

Additionally, the minister wants the government’s advisory Epidemic Commission to look at the possibility of requiring the coronapas in a broader range of circumstances than is currently the case.

Heunicke also said he wants the Commission to consider whether the period for which a negative Covid-19 test can provide for a valid coronapas can be reduced.

Currently, unvaccinated people can hold a valid coronapas for 96 hours through a negative PCR test, or 72 hours with a rapid antigen test.

“That’s a long time and we know with the Delta variant that it can pass the infection on (sooner),” the minister said.

An agreement between the government and labour organisations last week paved the way for the bill, tabled on Thursday, which will allow private companies to demand their staff show a valid coronapas.

Should it be passed, the government will apply it at public sector workplaces.

READ ALSO: Covid-19: Infections at Danish schools reach record level

