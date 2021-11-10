Denmark to again require coronapas from Friday

Ritzau/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocaldenmark
coronapasCovid-19 rules

Share this article
A valid Covid-19 health pass or coronapas will be required in some parts of Danish society again from November 12th.
A valid Covid-19 health pass or coronapas will be required in some parts of Danish society again from November 12th. Photo: Signe Goldmann/Ritzau Scanpix
Ritzau/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocaldenmark

Rules requiring a valid Covid-19 health pass (coronapas) at bars, restaurants, cafes and nightclubs as well as large events are to take effect in Denmark on Friday after parliamentary approval of the measure.

A majority in parliament’s epidemic committee including parties on both the left and right wing supported the government’s position, reintroducing the coronapas from November 12th while also raising Covid-19 to the status of “critical threat” to society.

The heightened status enables the government to introduce restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus, provided a majority on the committee does not oppose this.

The move to bring back the coronapas was backed by parliament as expected, following the government announcement earlier this week that it wanted to intervene amid a surge in cases and hospitalisations with the virus.

READ ALSO:

Effective from Friday, a valid coronapas will be required at bars, restaurants, cafés, nightclubs and other indoors venues where food and drink are served.

The health pass will also be required at indoor events with over 200 spectators and outdoors events with over 2,000 spectators. This includes amusement parks, casinos and adventure and water parks as well as concerts, conferences and lectures.

The period for which earlier infection can form the basis for a valid coronapas is reduced from 12 months to 6 months.

Rules requiring the pass will apply to those over the age of 15, in a change from the earlier minimum age of 16.

The coronapas is used to document a recent negative Covid-19 test or immunity against the virus due to vaccination or recent recovery from infection. It was first used in Denmark in the spring and was dropped in September when coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

The status of critical threat to society will apply for an initial one month before being reevaluated.

That is a shorter period than the four months preferred by the government.

“This is a quite far-reaching intervention. I therefore think it’s sensible to test the decision once a month,” said Peder Hvelplund, health spokesperson with the left wing party Red Green Alliance.

The opposition Liberal party also backed the one-month expiry set by parliament.

“It was important for the Liberal party that the period was made markedly shorter so we can assess the situation on an ongoing basis and so we can remove unnecessary restrictions,” Liberal health spokesperson Martin Geertsen said in a written comment.

The decision to classify Covid-19 as a critical threat to society is taken by parliament’s epidemic committee (Epidemiudvalget), which includes 21 members of parliament with each party represented proportionally.

 

Share this article

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

Why is ‘critical threat’ status of Covid-19 important in Denmark?

Why is ‘critical threat’ status of Covid-19 important in Denmark?

Five key things Danish PM said about country’s coronavirus situation

Five key things Danish PM said about country’s coronavirus situation

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
FOR MEMBERS

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Danish government confirms plan to reintroduce coronapas

Danish government confirms plan to reintroduce coronapas

Danish health authority director urges country to bring back coronapas

Danish health authority director urges country to bring back coronapas

How likely is the return of Covid-19 restrictions in Denmark?
FOR MEMBERS

How likely is the return of Covid-19 restrictions in Denmark?

Driving in Europe: What are the Covid rules and checks at road borders?

Driving in Europe: What are the Covid rules and checks at road borders?

Denmark warns Johnson & Johnson vaccinated over potential border refusals after booster

Denmark warns Johnson & Johnson vaccinated over potential border refusals after booster

More news

Why is ‘critical threat’ status of Covid-19 important in Denmark?

Why is ‘critical threat’ status of Covid-19 important in Denmark?

Five key things Danish PM said about country’s coronavirus situation

Five key things Danish PM said about country’s coronavirus situation

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
FOR MEMBERS

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Danish government confirms plan to reintroduce coronapas

Danish government confirms plan to reintroduce coronapas

Danish health authority director urges country to bring back coronapas

FOR MEMBERS

How likely is the return of Covid-19 restrictions in Denmark?

Driving in Europe: What are the Covid rules and checks at road borders?

Denmark warns Johnson & Johnson vaccinated over potential border refusals after booster