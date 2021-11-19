Covid-19: Infections at Danish schools reach record level

According to a report from the national disease agency State Serum Institute (SSI), last week saw the infection rate for children aged 6-11 years reach 1,328 per 100,000, the highest recorded in Denmark.

“It’s clear to see that it’s children who are currently carrying infections and we are also seeing that they are passing them on to families and close contacts,” SSI departmental medical consultant Rebecca Legarth said in a statement.

“So although children maybe do not get so sick with Covid-19, people close to them can get infected and get sick,” Legarth said.

A number of outbreaks have been reported at Danish schools. Just under 200 schools reported possible outbreaks last week, particularly in younger and intermediate age groups. Denmark allows vaccination of children aged 12 years and above.

Seven schools – in Sorø, Herlev, Frederikssund, Odense, Frederiksberg, Copenhagen and Gentofte – are currently closed due to coronavirus outbreaks, according to Danish Patient Safety Authority data.

The infection rate for the Danish population in general is currently 388 per 100,000 residents, less than one third of the rate for children. But this should be seen in context with the fact that children are not vaccinated.

According to SSI, the infection rate for people vaccinated against Covid-19 is currently 279 per 100,000 residents. For unvaccinated people, the figure is 834 per 100,000 residents.

READ ALSO: Covid-19: Children amongst most infected in Denmark as new 2021 record set