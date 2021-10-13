Five essential words you need when applying for a job in Denmark

<p>While we can’t find your ideal job, we’d like to think the below vocabulary will come in handy during the process.</p><p>If there’s anything important you think we’ve missed in this guide, <a href="mailto:news@thelocal.dk?subject=Medical%20words%20in%20Danish">let us know</a>.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: </strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20211011/five-essential-words-you-need-if-you-are-speaking-a-doctor-in-denmark/">Five essential words you need when speaking to a doctor in Denmark</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20211012/five-essential-words-you-need-when-renting-a-home-in-denmark/">Five essential words you need when renting a home in Denmark</a></strong></li></ul><p><strong><em>Ansøgning</em></strong><strong> </strong></p><p>Most job searches begin with an <em>ansøgning, </em>or application. You’re also likely to come across the compound word variant <em>jobansøgning, </em>job application.</p><p>You might find a <em>jobopslag </em>(job posting) which asks you to fill out an <em>ansøgningsskema </em>(application form), or perhaps you’ll try your luck by sending out <em>uopfordret jobansøgninger </em>(unsolicited job applications).</p><p><strong><em>Ansættelseshistorik</em></strong><strong><em> </em></strong></p><p>While a CV or resume is simply a CV in Danish, it’s worth knowing the typical titles for the various subheadings so you can be confident in (and look confident on) your application.</p><p>These include <em>ansættelseshistorik </em>(employment history), which can sometimes be prefaced with <em>relevant </em>if you only want to include selected or relevant past roles on your CV.</p><p>Other subheadings you might use include <em>uddannelse </em>(education), <em>sprogfærdigheder </em>(proficient languages) and <em>øvrig erfaring og interesser </em>(other experience and interests).</p><p><em>Referencer </em>(referees) can also be listed, but it’s common for Danish CVs to state that these <em>fås ved nærmere henvendelse, </em>or are provided on request.</p><p>The letter of motivation (sometimes also called statement of purpose) commonly attached alongside a CV to job applications is sometimes just called the <em>ansøgning </em>(application, see above) and sometimes a <em>motiveret ansøgning, </em>which is perhaps a more faithful translation of ‘letter of motivation’.</p><p><strong><em>Fagforening</em></strong><strong><em> </em></strong></p><p>Your <em>fagforening </em>or trade union may be able to help you when looking for work, should you, like around 70 percent of people on the Danish labour market, be a member of one. In some trades, almost all people working in the sector are members of the same trade union – for example, the vast majority of nurses are members of Denmark’s nurses’ union, Dansk Sygeplejeråd (DSR).</p><p>Should you be a member of a union, the wage and working conditions on which you are hired will be determined by the <em>overenskomst </em>or collective bargaining agreement between the union and employer representatives.</p><p>While you are searching for work, you <em>A-kasse </em>or unemployment insurance provider can help with resources and guidance related to writing an application and looking for relevant job postings.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20191228/what-you-need-to-know-before-signing-up-with-danish-unions-and-unemployment-insurance/">Should I sign up with a Danish union and get unemployment insurance?</a></strong><strong> </strong></p><p><strong><em>Stilling</em></strong></p><p>Meaning ‘position’, <em>stilling </em>is a good synonym for ‘job’ which can be used both on applications and during your interview. If you think you’d use ‘position’ or ‘role’ in reference to a job when speaking English, you can say ‘stilling’ in the equivalent sentence in Danish.</p><p>For example, you might write in your application that you <em>håber at</em> <em>blive taget I betragtning til stillingen </em>(hope to be considered for the position), or say in the interview that you feel you are <em>meget velegnet til stillingen </em>(very well suited to the role).</p><p><strong><em>Kompetencer</em></strong><strong><em> </em></strong></p><p>You may be asked at the interview which <em>kompetencer </em>(competencies or skills) you will bring to the role. Possibly, these will be specified as being <em>faglige kompetencer </em>(technical or professional skills). Likewise, you could find yourself explaining why you have the right <em>erfaring </em>(experience) for the job.</p><p>If you want to say you’re a ‘team player’, don’t worry about throwing the English term into the conversation – it’s a well-recognised loan expression in Danish.</p>
Member comments