Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Foreign ministry warns of potential travel issues after booster to Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Around 50,000 people who were vaccinated against Covid-19 with the one-dose jab from Johnson & Johnson are set to be offered a booster vaccine in the near future.

But the Foreign Ministry has warned that people who receive the booster – which will be a dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, rather than Johnson & Johnson – risk running afoul of travel restrictions on trips to other countries during the upcoming autumn school holidays.

That is because rules on double vaccination with mixed jabs vary between countries, while anyone vaccinated with a single dose of Johnson & Johnson is uniformly considered fully vaccinated.

“It’s not certain that countries will have addressed this until after the autumn holidays and you could therefor risk not being able to enter if you have received jab number two,” Erik Brøgger Rasmussen, director of the ministry’s citizen service (Borgerservice), told broadcaster DR.

We’ll have further detail in an article this morning.

Central bank increases interest rates in response to strong krone

The central bank, Nationalbanken, is to lower interest rates in response to the krone’s currently strong position against the euro.

Interest rates for current accounts, savings and loans will all decrease by 0.1 percent, to 0.6 percent, 0.6 percent and 0.45 percent respectively.

Nationalbanken is required to maintain a consistent exchange rate between the krone and the euro.

We’ll have more detail on this in an article today.

Free influenza jabs offered to selected groups

Free influenza groups are offered for the next three weeks from today to pregnant women in the second and third trimesters, health sectors workers and people with chronic diseases.

The Danish Health Authority wants to vaccinate 95 percent of the groups.

Young children are also set to be offered influenza vaccines this month, as health authorities attempt to ward off a higher number of seasonal influenza cases than usual.

Police confiscate 510 cars in 6 months with new reckless driving laws

As many as 510 cars have been impounded by police since new laws allowing stronger responses to reckless driving were introduced half a year ago, DR writes.

That amounts to almost three cars a day.

Under the new rules, cars or motorcycles can be confiscated if drivers are more than 100 percent over the speed limit or for driving recklessly with a blood alcohol content of 2.0 permille by mass.

Meanwhile, 623 charges have been pressed against drivers in 586 cases.