Visitors to Denmark to be allowed to buy Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines

Private companies are to be allowed to buy Denmark’s remaining Johnson & Johnson vaccines from September 14th, the Health Ministry confirmed in a statement.

The State Serum Institute, the national infectious disease agency, will process orders from companies who want to offer vaccinations to customers, the ministry said.

A similar model is already used for travel vaccines and other types of vaccination which are not included in the public health vaccination programme.

As such, it will be possible to purchase a Johnson & Johnson vaccination privately, subject to medical approval.

The arrangement will be open to anyone located in Denmark, the health ministry said in the statement. The ministry expects the primary target group for the vaccinations to be people with short term stays in Denmark who do not have access to vaccination through the country’s public health service.

Sailors, tourists and foreign-based Danes may be amongst those who make up that group, it said.

Although the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines were both removed from Denmark’s national vaccination programme earlier this year, they were made available to the public via an opt-in scheme run by private company Practio. Access to vaccination via this route required a consultation with a doctor, who could then approve the applicant for vaccination. The service was free to Denmark residents.

The opt-in scheme was withdrawn on September 1st with demand having dropped away as vaccination coverage reached a majority of the population.

Medical consultation will also be a requirement for private purchase of vaccines, the Ministry of Health states.

The State Serum Institute will sell the vaccines at cost price plus expenses incurred by the agency, according to the statement. Price for vaccination can be set by the companies which decide to offer the service.

Orders will be processed from September 14th. Only companies with the relevant medical staff and authorisations will be permitted to purchase supplies of the vaccine.

