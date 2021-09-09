Today in Denmark: A round-up of the news on Thursday

First care home residents to receive third Covid-19 vaccine dose

The first people in Denmark to receive a third jab of a Covid-19 vaccine as a booster will do so today.

Health authorities recently stated that groups vulnerable to serious illnesses with Covid-19 will be given a booster. Health care sector workers are also likely to be offered a third dose at a later date.

The third vaccine is intended to give increased immunity against the virus over the winter months.

Striking nurses to face tribunal court

The Danish nurses’ union, DSU, will today face the regional health authorities which employ nurses in the labour tribunal court, Arbejdsretten.

That is because nurses at several hospitals have recently gone on strike in breach of their collective bargaining agreement.

The wildcat strikes are a protest in turn at government intervention in talks between the nurses’ union and employers over a new deal for wages and working conditions, which broke down over the summer. Thousands of nurses subsequently took part in union-sanctioned strikes.

The nurses could face fines for striking in breach of their new, government-enforced agreement.

Number of job vacancies highest for years

New Statistics Denmark data shows that more private sector jobs are currently unfilled than at any time in the last decade.

A total of 53,500 vacancies were registered in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 14,000 compared to the preceding quarter and the highest number for 11 years, news wire Ritzau reports.

Thousands of small children to join chorus on national song day

Today is national song day for pre-school children, with around 18,000 little ones at nurseries and kindergartens invited to events around the country.

This year’s theme for the event is wild animals.