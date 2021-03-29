Denmark updates Covid-19 vaccine schedule: Expected completion moved forward by one week

Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix
The Danish Health Authority has adjusted the national Covid-19 vaccination calendar after the number of doses expected to be delivered by Johnson & Johnson was increased.

All residents of Denmark can expect to be offered a vaccination by July 25th according to the newest version of the calendar. The completion date had been a week later than this after a reduction in deliveries from the company in April was signalled last week.

But the 39,000 doses the company said it would deliver in April has now increased to 84,000, according to the updated schedule from the health authority.

READ ALSO: When and how can foreign residents get the Covid-19 vaccine in Denmark?

The March 29th update to the Danish Health Authority’s vaccination calendar can be viewed here.

The authority expected to complete vaccination of the age group 80-84 years during the coming weeks.

That means people aged 75-79 can expect to soon begin receiving invitations to book their jabs.

“We are ready to send invitations out to a new target group, namely citizens aged 75-79 years. It will be good to get them vaccinated,” health minister Magnus Heunicke wrote on Twitter.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one of four Covid-19 vaccines approved for use in the EU. Unlike the other three vaccines, it only requires a single dose.

