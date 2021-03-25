Denmark to receive almost half a million fewer Johnson & Johnson vaccines in April

The reduction in deliveries from the American company’s European subsidiary, Janssen, is accounted for in the latest update to Denmark’s vaccination calendar and is confirmed in a written update from the Danish Health Authority.

A total of 19,500 doses will comprise the first delivery to Denmark from Johnson & Johnson in the second half of April. A further 19,500 doses will arrive the following week.

As such, April will see just 39,000 doses of the vaccine arrive in Denmark, instead of the previously expected 495,000.

Ny vax-kalender fra @SSTSundhed med endnu en dårlig nyhed for udrulningen: Der forventes nu ca. 450.000 færre doser fra J&J i april. Befolkningens sidste stik nu skubbet en uge i den skæve retning: Uge 30 #covid19dk pic.twitter.com/h0PAPUSsGD — Jakob Sorgenfri Kjær (@Jakobsorgenfri) March 25, 2021

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was the fourth to be approved for use in the EU and, unlike other types, only requires a single dose.

It is also the vaccine for which the EU has agreed to purchase the largest number of doses. Via the EU procurement system, Denmark has agreements in place to be able to vaccinate eight million people with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Following the reduction in expected deliveries, Denmark’s vaccination calendar has been adjusted to show an expected completion by the week commencing July 26th.

Janssen told broadcaster DR in a written comment that the company had not committed to supplying Denmark with vaccines from the beginning of April, as the country’s vaccination calendar previously stated.

“In accordance with our agreement with the European Commission, Johnson & Johnson remains obliged to deliver 200 million doses of Janssen’s Covid-19 vaccine in 2021 beginning from the second half of April,” the company said according to DR’s report.

