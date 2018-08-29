Here’s what we know about Denmark’s 2019 budget

Minister of Finance Kristian Jensen will present the 2019 budget proposal on August 31st. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

The government is set to present its proposed 2019 budget on Thursday, but details of a number of elements have already been made public.

Here is what is known so far about the upcoming finance plan.

Underprivileged children: One billion kroner will be budgeted to help underprivileged children over a four-year period, including 760 million kroner to hire more carers in daycares with children from vulnerable families.

Music and theatre: 100 million kroner will be spent financing a number of cultural initiatives over four years, including funding for museums and for music lessons in schools.

Mental health: 100 million kroner will be spent on improving facilities for people with severe mental health conditions.

Senior citizens: Over a four-year period, 100 million kroner will be spent annually helping elderly people suffering from grief, loneliness and depression.

Humanitarian aid: 2.6 billion kroner will be spent in 2019 on aid in parts of the world where there are humanitarian crises, corresponding to 0.7 percent of Denmark’s GNP.

Protection of coastal areas: Money will also be spent protecting the west coast of Jutland against flooding and erosion from 2020, replacing an existing agreement with seven municipalities in the region that expires in 2019. 185 million kroner annually is budgeted from 2020 to 2024, replacing the current annual funding of 97 million kroner.

Gastronomy: Ten million kroner per year for the next four years will be allocated to Denmark's gastronomical sector in a bid to create jobs, including a new academy to train gourmet chefs.



HPV vaccination: The government proposes that all boys aged 12 are offered free HPV vaccines as a preventative measure against a number of types of HPV cancer. A budget of 40 million kroner is proposed by the Ministry of Health.

IT systems at tax authority: Outdated IT systems at tax authority Skat are to be updated and replaced at a proposed cost of approximately 600 million kroner in what would represent a new costly update to the administrative body, after a structural reorganisation was announced last year.

Tour de France start in Denmark: The proposed budget includes a 17 million kroner grant to organise a Danish section of the Tour de France in 2021. French President Emmanuel Macron said during his state visit to Denmark on Wednesday that the Scandinavian country could soon host the start of the iconic cycle race.

Cheaper electricity for holiday homes: Around 45,000 owners of summer houses could see their electricity bills cut by a proposal to reduce energy taxes on holiday homes, bringing them into line with those applied to permanent residencies.

Sources: Politiken, Jyllands-Posten, Børsen, PolicyWatch, Kristeligt Dagblad, TV2.

READ ALSO: 45,000 Danish summer house owners could get cheaper electricity bills