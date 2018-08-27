Denmark announces tasty investment in gastronomy

A file photo of the kitchen at Era Ora, a Michelin restaurant in Copenhagen. Photo: Thomas Lekfeldt/Ritzau Scanpix

Ten million kroner per year for the next four years will be allocated to Denmark’s gastronomical sector in a bid to create jobs.

The measure, which could have visitors to the Scandinavian country licking their lips, is part of the upcoming 2019 budget, Ritzau reports.

A total of 40 million kroner is set to be invested in the country’s fine dining industry, the Ministry of Environment and Food wrote in a press statement.

A number of initiatives will benefit from the investment over a four-year period, helping to consolidate Denmark’s place as a global leader for gastronomy, according to the press statement.

26 restaurants across the country currently have one or more Michelin stars. Copenhagen’s Geranium, the only three-star Michelin restaurant in Denmark, is number 19 on the prestigious World’s 50 Best restaurants list.

One of the initiatives funded by the government investment will be a new academy to train gourmet chefs.

Maintaining a place on the fine dining map is of long-term benefit for Denmark’s economy, Minister for the Environment and Food Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said.

“We have succeeded in building an identity as a country in the gastronomic super league,” Ellemann-Jensen said.

“Gastronomy can help provide jobs in Denmark through both tourism and agriculture. That would be a development that would benefit all Danes,” the minister added.

Businesses minister Rasmus Jarlov echoed those sentiments.

“Strengthening Danish gastronomy would also be something that would also very much strengthen Denmark as a tourist destination with regard to the ten percent of tourists for whom fine dining is a primary reason for selecting their holiday destination,” Jarlov said.

The investment will also focus in part on health, sustainable production and reducing food waste.

