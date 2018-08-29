Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Denmark to host start of Tour de France soon: Macron after Copenhagen bike ride

AFP
news.denmark@thelocal.com
29 August 2018
11:13 CEST+02:00
tour de france copenhagen emmanuel macron

Denmark to host start of Tour de France soon: Macron after Copenhagen bike ride
Photo: Nils Meilvang/Scanpix 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron revealed Wednesday while on a state visit to Denmark that the Tour de France cycling race would soon embark from Copenhagen.

The world's biggest cycling race, which takes place over three weeks every July, frequently sets off from a country outside France and Brussels will host the opening stages of the 2019 Tour.

Copenhagen is a candidate to host the "Grand Depart" in either 2020 or 2021.

Macron and Danish Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, a cycling enthusiast, spent an hour riding around the Copenhagen waterfront on Wednesday.

The French president also offered his host the iconic yellow jersey worn by Tour leaders and winners, signed by current champion Geraint Thomas of Wales.

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme was in Macron's delegation to Denmark.

