16-year-old dies in Copenhagen shooting

16-year-old dies in Copenhagen shooting
Police at Ragnhildgade, Copenhagen on October 16th, 2017. Photo: Thomas Sjørup/Scanpix
Copenhagen Police are looking for witnesses after a 16-year-old was killed during a shooting in Denmark’s Østerbro neighbourhood on Monday evening.

The teenager was pronounced dead after he was hit by several shots on the Ragnhildgade street in Østerbro, reports news agency Ritzau.

Copenhagen Police confirmed the incident in a press statement shortly after midnight. Reports of the shooting were received by police at 9:05pm Monday.

The 16-year-old was declared dead by medics at the scene, according to the report.

“We cannot at this point confirm the reason for the shooting,” deputy chief inspector Jens Møller Jensen said in the press statement.

“We are in great need of help from witnesses that may have seen anything of interest prior to the shooting, as well as acquaintances who were with the 16-year-old earlier in the evening,” Jensen added.

Relatives of the victim have been informed and a significant police presence in the area on Monday sought to secure evidence as well as security following the incident.

The street on which the shooting took place is located between Østerbro and neighbouring Nørrebro, which was plagued throughout the summer by persistent shooting incidents linked to organised crime.

A power struggle between a gang known as ‘Loyal to Familia' and another gang located in the Mjølnerparken and Nørrebro areas is reported to be behind the summer shootings.

No fatalities were reported from any of the previous shootings, which numbered into the mid-twenties.

But the violence now appears to be continuing into the autumn.

In September, a Swedish woman was the latest of an increasing number of innocent bystanders to be injured by stray shots during the incidents.

Over 50 people have been detained for weapons offences in connection with the violence and over 20 weapons have been seized by police, reports Ritzau.

In July, police set up stop-and-search zones in the city in a bid to curb the shootings. 

Last week, police director Anne Tønnes announced the fifth extension of the zones, which include the street on which the 16-year-old was killed.

READ ALSO: Copenhagen police close off neighbourhood after new shooting

