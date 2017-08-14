Latest Nørrebro shooting sends man to hospital after police make arrest

Photo: Mathias Øgendal/Scanpix

Another shooting in Copenhagen’s gang crime-infested Nørrebro neighbourhood left one man hospitalised, two days after a suspected gang leader was arrested for threatening police.

Sunday night’s shooting took place near the neighbourhood’s Mimersgade street, reports the Ritzau news agency.

The 39-year-old was brought to hospital after the incident and is in a critical condition, according to a Copenhagen Police press statement.

Police received reports of the crime just after 11pm.

“[The report] concerned two men who fired an unknown number of shots from a scooter,” Thomas Tarpgaard, duty officer with Copenhagen Police, said to Ritzau.

A burned-out scooter was found by police at the nearby Bispeengebuen road shortly afterwards.

“It is naturally obvious to think that it was the one used in the shooting,” Tarpgaard said.

A number of people witnessed the shooting, which police continued to investigate during the night.

Police said there was no reason to believe the injured man was connected to the crime wave in the area, though they were also unable to confirm that he was an innocent bystander.

On Saturday, a 30-year-old suspected gang leader from the Danish organised crime group known as ‘Loyal to Familia’ (LTF) was arrested for making threats against a police officer, reports the Politiken newspaper.

The group is heavily involved in the series of gang-crime related shootings that have taken place in the Danish capital throughout the summer, which now number well into the twenties.

READ ALSO: Nørrebro bullet hit balcony, travelled through door and into sofa: police

The accused gang leader, Shuaib Khan, was remanded in custody for 17 days at a preliminary hearing at Copenhagen City Court.

Khan is reported to have threatened police during a search of around ten members of the group on July 31st.

On being searched by a police officer, Khan said to another group member “remember his face”, while also telling the officer to “mind your back” and encouraging other gang members to take photos of him, according to the prosecution.

Asked at the hearing whether he had a leadership role in LTF, Khan replied “no comment.”

He denied the charges.

A power struggle between the Loyal to Familia group and another gang located in the Mjølnerparken and Nørrebro neighbourhoods is reported to be the cause of the persistent shooting incidents.

No fatalities have been reported from any of the shootings.

Denmark’s government was recently reported to be considering using the army for tasks currently carried out by police – such as checks on the southern border with Germany – in order to make more police available to fight the now months-long gang conflicts in both Copenhagen and Aarhus.

READ ALSO: Copenhagen Police set up hotline in fight against gangs