Advertisement

Copenhagen Police extend stop-and-search zone

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
3 August 2017
11:30 CEST+02:00
shootingnørrebrogangsstop and search

Share this article

Copenhagen Police extend stop-and-search zone
Police respond to the shooting in the Nordvest neighbourhood in Copenhagen on Wednesday August 2nd. Photo: Mathias Øgendal/Scanpix
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
3 August 2017
11:30 CEST+02:00
Copenhagen Police have extended a stop-and-search zone in an attempt to curb gang-related crime, after a series of shooting incidents in the city.

The measure, which has been in place since July 20th, will now be prolonged with an extension to the zone covered, Chief Police Inspector Jørgen Skov told broadcaster TV2.

The ordinances (called visitationszoner in Danish) allow police to stop anyone within a predetermined area and search them for weapons without having probable cause. 
 
Copenhagen Police’s zone, set up last month, covered areas of Nørrebro, Husum, Brønshøj and Tingbjerg, where several shootings and stabbings have occurred in recent weeks.

But the zones were last week reported to have had little effect.

A 24-year-old man was hit by shots in the Nordvest neighbourhood of the city on Wednesday evening, bringing the number of shootings in the city to four within the last week, reports news agency Ritzau.

READ ALSO: Copenhagen's Nørrebro district has third shooting in a week

An organised crime group known as ‘Loyal to Familia’, which has also been involved in violent incidents in Aarhus, is partly responsible for the gangland conflict behind the shootings, according to the report.

The aim of the stop-and-search zones is to help local residents feel safe by preventing people from carrying weapons.

Although police have carried out over 300 searches in the zones at the time of writing, “not many confiscations” have resulted from the measure, Skov told TV2.

“We hope people are choosing not to carry weapons, and that is also what we’re seeing. Instead, they are hiding weapons in the area. So they are not walking around armed, but have access to weapons in the area,” he said.

15 firearms or knives hidden in bushes, elevators or attics have been seized since July 20th, according to TV2’s report.

The new stop-and-search zone. Photo: Københavns Politi

shootingnørrebrogangsstop and search

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Copenhagen’s Nørrebro district has third shooting in a week

Danish street gang expanding into Sweden: police

Danish police ‘stop-and-search zones’ have little effect

No injuries after shooting near Aarhus market

Latest shooting in west Aarhus probably gang-related: police

Denmark government grants gun amnesty in bid to reduce firearms

Shootings in Aarhus mar holiday weekend as gang violence escalates

Danish police confirm shooting incident in Copenhagen
Advertisement

More news

Opinion: The fakers' little lies are eating our brains

Three Ugandans denied Denmark visas for Pride event

Denmark's Prince Henrik refuses to be buried with queen
Advertisement

19-year-old Danish woman faces terror charge for joining Isis

Denmark’s August forecast is as depressing as July’s final figures

Denmark to deport Romanian woman for begging

Denmark makes official bid to lure EU agency from London
Advertisement
2,388 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Copenhagen’s Nørrebro district has third shooting in a week
  2. How the wrong shade of grey cost Lego millions
  3. Opinion: The fakers' little lies are eating our brains
  4. Denmark's Prince Henrik refuses to be buried with queen
  5. 19-year-old Danish woman faces terror charge for joining Isis
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
26/06
New wine bar opened by an American expat
01/06
Holiday apartments in the Austrian Alps from €40 per night!
26/04
Work Trade in Copenhagen
04/04
Win platinum yearly passes to Tivoli Friheden!!!
View all notices
Advertisement