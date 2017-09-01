Plan secures Danish companies 35,000 extra heads: DI

Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs Brian Mikkelsen said that he welcomed DI's proposal. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Scanpix

The Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk Industri, DI) has presented its own budget package with 50 specific proposals for the political autumn.

The confederation released the package in the same week that Denmark’s government presented its budget proposal for 2018.

The budget must now be passed by parliament, with negotiations set to take place in the coming weeks.

DI’s proposals will raise Denmark’s wealth by 29 billion kroner (3.9 billion euros) and provide 35,000 extra heads for jobs in private companies, helping to avoid overheating of the Danish economy, writes dibusiness.dk.

The growth initiatives package has been presented as an input to this autumn’s political negotiations.

DI’s package contains 50 specific proposals which it says will increase Denmark’s wealth by 29 billion kroner while raising employment by approximately 35,000 people by 2020.

“We need a good plan that ensures that the Danish economy can continue at high speed without overheating. That is why it is crucial that we do not simply support growth - but that we also ensure that we have the heads and hands to realise it. Neither our companies nor the Danish economy benefit from new orders that we do not have the employees to fulfil,” says Confederation of Danish Industry CEO Karsten Dybvad.

The package is divided into five main sections: corporate tax package; lower income taxes; strengthened labour market and fewer on public welfare; investments in research, education and infrastructure; and digital growth strategy.

“The package is fully financed, and we have been particularly focused on ensuring that it will help avoid overheating of the Danish economy. We can avoid this by increasing the supply of labour and tightening the financial policy slightly more than planned. In this way, we can create a solid foundation for growth in Denmark,” Dybvad said.

Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs Brian Mikkelsen said that he welcomed the proposal.

“I find it positive that the Confederation of Danish Industry is presenting specific proposals for initiatives to help ensure future growth, so that Denmark can continue to be one of the most prosperous countries. The government agrees with DI’s assessment in many areas in relation to Denmark’s challenges and opportunities and the Danish economy,” he said.

The government will soon present its own business and entrepreneurship proposal.

“We have already announced, for example, that the government wishes to extend the research tax scheme from the current five years to seven years. This will help Danish companies get the labour they require. DI and the business community have requested an expansion of the scheme – which is even cost neutral – and then government always listens,” Mikkelsen said.

DI’s entire growth package (in Danish) can be read here.

