Advertisement

Denmark’s government announces new tax plan

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
29 August 2017
17:06 CEST+02:00
taxtax plan

Share this article

Denmark’s government announces new tax plan
Ministers (L-R) Brian Mikkelsen, Simon Emil Ammitzbøll, Kristian Jensen and Karsten Lauritzen present the plan on Tuesday. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Scanpix
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
29 August 2017
17:06 CEST+02:00
Lower tax on income, cars and pensions are all part of a 23 billion kroner plan unveiled by Denmark’s government on Tuesday.

The coalition government unveiled its much-anticipated tax reform proposal Tuesday morning.

The reforms will mean 21,000 Danes in full time employment will now pay lower amounts of tax, according to DR’s assessment of the plan.

Overall, the state will collect 23 billion kroner (3.1 billion euros) less from taxation should the plan be implemented.

A limit to tax reductions known as beskæftigelsefradraget will be scrapped by the new plan, benefitting anyone with an annual income of over 340,000 kroner (45,000 euros).

A new deduction known as a jobfradrag will also reduce tax by an expected 2.7 percent for people with incomes of over 569,400 kroner, and by 7.7 percent for those with incomes between 174,000 and 232,400 kroner (23,400 - 31,200 euros), according to DR’s analysis.

Those on lower incomes will also be given a tax deduction worth 4,500 kroner (604 euros), while vulnerable citizens will be able to earn a limited amount tax-free.

“This plan enables us to tackle a number of challenges. We are increasing the reward for working, making it more attractive to work longer hours, and ensuring that it pays better to save up for a pension,” Finance Minister Kristian Jensen said in the government’s publication of the plan, which also includes provisions to reduce fees attached to car ownership.

READ ALSO: Denmark government drops plan to cut tax for rich

taxtax plan

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Denmark government’s tax plan could benefit base by millions

Denmark government drops plan to cut tax for rich

Denmark’s Conservatives hopeful on tax breaks in new parliament session

After years of scandals, here’s how Denmark’s reformed tax authority will look

New Danish political season opens under cloud of doubt

Denmark pays for Panama Papers data on own citizens

Denmark to pay for Panama Papers data on tax evaders

Danish banks caught up in global tax evasion leak
Advertisement

More news

Syrian couple may start legal proceedings over illegal Støjberg directive

Danish PM denies internal rift over state loan proposal

Immigration minister Støjberg accused of lying in fiery parliament hearing
Advertisement

Denmark’s Social Democrats, DF join in criticism of PM over free movement

Danish People’s Party to opposition: guarantee no changes on immigration

Danish minister sparks controversy with Facebook cake post to celebrate 50th immigration curb

Denmark calls on Turkish PM to delay planned visit
Advertisement
2,309 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 'The EU should not allow the symbol of peace in Europe to become a symbol of waste'
  2. Danish police scan submarine for hidden compartments
  3. Scandinavian pilots threaten autumn strike
  4. Fun runners told to carry passports for Denmark-Germany border race
  5. Low tax for highly educated foreigners to be extended: ministry
Advertisement

Noticeboard

21/08
student job
08/08
job
12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
26/06
New wine bar opened by an American expat
01/06
Holiday apartments in the Austrian Alps from €40 per night!
View all notices
Advertisement