Advertisement

Nørrebro bullet hit balcony, travelled through door and into sofa: police

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
10 August 2017
17:51 CEST+02:00
shootingnørrebrogangs

Share this article

Nørrebro bullet hit balcony, travelled through door and into sofa: police
Nørrebro's Lundtoftegade. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Scanpix 2017
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
10 August 2017
17:51 CEST+02:00
Copenhagen police have released details of a new shooting in the gang-troubled Nørrebro neighbourhood.

During the incident, on Tuesday evening, a bullet hit a balcony before entering an apartment through its door and coming to rest in a sofa, deputy police inspector Torben Svarrer told the Ritzau news agency.

The resident of the apartment on the Lundtoftegade street has no connection to organised crime, police confirmed.

After receiving reports of a shooting at the address, police were initially able to find any evidence of a shooting.

But police were contacted a second time on Wednesday after the resident at the address found a hole in the balcony.

“Our technicians can confirm today that there is a bullet hole,” Svarrer said.

Another shooting incident, near Mjølnerparken on Wednesday, also affected innocent passers-by when a family car was hit, reports Ritzau.

The new information on the Lundtoftegade shooting means that the total number of shooting incidents related to the current gang conflict is now up to 20.

A power struggle between an organised crime gang known as ‘Loyal to Familia’ and another group located in the Mjølnerparken and Nørrebro neighbourhoods is reported to be the cause of the persistent shooting incidents.

No fatalities have been reported from any of the shootings. 

READ ALSO: Copenhagen Police set up hotline in fight against gangs

shootingnørrebrogangs

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Copenhagen Police set up hotline in fight against gangs

Copenhagen Police extend stop-and-search zone

Copenhagen’s Nørrebro district has third shooting in a week

Danish street gang expanding into Sweden: police

Danish police ‘stop-and-search zones’ have little effect

No injuries after shooting near Aarhus market

Latest shooting in west Aarhus probably gang-related: police

Shootings in Aarhus mar holiday weekend as gang violence escalates
Advertisement

More news

FC Copenhagen to ban 100 fans for Brøndby bother

Copenhagen homes evacuated after car blaze

Denmark’s Conservatives hopeful on tax breaks in new parliament session
Advertisement

Queen 'making a fool of me' says Denmark’s Prince Henrik in bizarre rant

Copenhagen waste 'stored in bags' as incinerator can’t keep up

Eight out of ten Danes receive state money: report

Opinion: The fakers' little lies are eating our brains
Advertisement
2,373 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Queen 'making a fool of me' says Denmark’s Prince Henrik in bizarre rant
  2. Copenhagen waste 'stored in bags' as incinerator can’t keep up
  3. Denmark missing out on three million overnight stays: report
  4. Copenhagen Police set up hotline in fight against gangs
  5. Denmark’s Conservatives hopeful on tax breaks in new parliament session
Advertisement

Noticeboard

08/08
job
12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
26/06
New wine bar opened by an American expat
01/06
Holiday apartments in the Austrian Alps from €40 per night!
26/04
Work Trade in Copenhagen
View all notices
Advertisement