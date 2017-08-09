Copenhagen Police set up hotline in fight against gangs

Photo: Martin Sylvest Andersen / Scanpix

Police in Copenhagen have set up a hotline for citizens to send tips, photos and videos in the city’s ongoing battle with organised crime.

The number 93500012, issued by police via a press message, cannot be called but can exclusively be used to send text messages, photos and videos clips.

The normal police numbers, 114 for reports and 112 for emergencies, should still be used as before.

“We hope, through this initiative, to reach out to citizens who have information but do not wish to call 114, and have information such as photos or short video clips of gang criminals they wish to share with police.

“We hope that this will encourage more people to tell us what they know and send us photos and videos of what they are experiencing,” Chief Police Inspector Jørgen Bergen Skov said in the press statement.

Police in Denmark’s capital, as well as in second city Aarhus, are engaged in a months-long struggle with an organised crime gang known as ‘Loyal to Familia’.

In Copenhagen, the group is in conflict with another group located in the Mjølnerparken and Nørrebro neighbourhoods, reports news agency Ritzau.

The number of shootings related to the conflict has escalated over the summer with the most recent incident coming last weekend.

Copenhagen Police recently extended a stop-and-search zone established in parts of the city last month in an attempt to curb the incidents.

READ ALSO: Copenhagen's Nørrebro district has third shooting in a week

No fatalities have result from any of the shootings.

The gangland conflict is likely to be on the agenda for discussion at Denmark’s Christiansborg parliament in coming weeks as politicians return from their summer holidays.

Justice Minister Søren Pape Poulsen has asked the Danish State Prosecutor (Rigsadvokaten) to look into the viability of pressing charges against the Loyal to Familia Group with the aim of disbanding it, reports Ritzau.

READ ALSO: Danish street gang expanding into Sweden: police