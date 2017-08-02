Copenhagen’s Nørrebro district has third shooting in a week

A 30-year-old man was shot in the buttocks on Tuesday night in what was the third shooting incident in Copenhagen’s Nørrebro district within seven days.

According to Copenhagen Police, as many as four shots were fired.

“Two men on a moped came driving down Nørrebrogade and at Den Røde Plads [The Red Square, ed.], they fired several shots at one or more people who were standing on the pavement in front of a business,” police spokesman Henrik Moll told news agency Ritzau.

The victim was transported to Bispebjerg Hospital and was not seriously injured. Moll said that the victim is known to be a part of the local gang environment. Although Moll would not say definitively that the shooting was gang-related, he said it was “natural to assume” that it was.

Moll said that a moped was found torched not far from the scene of the shooting.

The incident followed two previous Nørrebro shootings over the past seven days.

On July 25th, two men were arrested in the Mjølnerparken housing estate after a man was shot on nearby Rovsingsgade. On Friday, two men riding a moped fired a round of shots at Mjølnerparken, hitting a number of vehicles but no people. In that incident too, the moped was later found destroyed by fire near the scene.

Police last week carried out a large-scale action targeting Mjølnerparken gangs, arresting several individuals and recovering a knife and a gun.