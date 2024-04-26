April set to be Denmark’s wettest for 150 years

Advertisement

There was a good chance the precipitation record for a the month of April will be broken on Friday.

The record has stood for 88 years.

By 9am on Friday some 94.9 millimetres of rain had fallen, with the downpour not showing any signs of relenting.

The wettest April on record in Denmark was in 1936, when the country received 98 millimetres.

“When we combine the amount of precipitation meteorologists expect with what we’ve already had, we expect to beat the old record sometime this afternoon,” Mikael Scharling, climatologist with national met office DMI, said.

Advertisement

April is normally among the driest months of the year in Denmark.

Rainfall records go back to 1874, with meaning that if the existing record is broken on Firday the month will be the wettest April Denmark has seen for at least 150 years.

The beginning of April brought particularly heavy rain but given the proximity of this weather to the end of March, the high total for April is to some degree a chance occurrence, Scharling said.

But the climatologist also noted the changes to weather systems caused by climate change.

“Climate changes are giving as more locked-in weather systems so we get long periods of drought and long periods of rain. That’s why we get both temperature records and precipitation records,” he said.