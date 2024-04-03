Denmark gets rainiest April day for 'over a century'

Advertisement

Not since at least 1874 has more rain fallen on an April day in Denmark, broadcaster DR reported on Tuesday.

“There’s been an enormous rain over Denmark over the last 24 hours,” DR’s weather forecaster Anders Brandt said to DR.

“That makes it the most precipitation-rich day in April since 1874” when records began, he said.

The average amount of rainfall for the entire month of April is 38.5 millimetres, according to climate data from the years 1991-2020.

Several locations in Denmark have already recorded more than this just two days into the month, DR reported.

The national average for rainfall so far this month is 26.7 mm, but several local totals are much higher, with 46.3mm near South Jutland town Haderslev and 41mm on the island of Lolland.

National meteorological agency DMI confirms on its website that “a good 20 to 40 millimetres” of rain had fallen “this wet Tuesday”.

“That is drastic and absolutely not typical for an otherwise ‘dry’ April which across the month usually provides around 38mm of rain nationally,” DMI meteorologist Lars Henriksen wrote.

The wet weather is meanwhile far from over DMI continues.

After a dry Wednesday, an additional 15-30mm of rain is forecast across the country up to and including Friday.

There is some light on the horizon just beyond this, however, with pleasant spring temperatures of 13-18 degrees Celsius – and up to 20 degrees locally – forecast by DMI on Saturday, with Sunday seeing similarly pleasant weather at 15 degrees.

“We won’t completely escape the rain, but it will be in small doses and the sun will peek out on both Saturday and Sunday,” Henriksen said.