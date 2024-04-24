Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Advertisement

PostNord sees letter deliveries diminish after new law

The state-owned postal company PostNord delivered 28 percent fewer letters in Denmark in the first quarter compared with 2023, according to results published yesterday.

PostNord Denmark had an operating loss in the quarter of 63 million Swedish kronor, around 40 million kroner.

The company, which is joint-owned by the Danish and Swedish states, is now operating in a fully free market in Denmark after the government last year repealed PostNord’s obligation to deliver post to all addresses in Denmark.

As well as leaving market forces to decide how post is delivered to remote areas, the decision also meant that PostNord lost a sizeable state subsidy. The company subsequently raised its prices, with letters of all sizes up to 100 grams now costing 25 kroner to post – previously, the stamp for a letter under 50 grams was priced at 12 kroner.

Vocabulary: driftsunderskud – operating loss

Denmark ready to help pay for Ukrainian Patriot missile system

Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen says the government has signalled to other countries that Denmark is willing to contribute financially if they want to send Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine. Kyiv has requested the missile systems as part of its defence against the Russian invasion.

“Without going into detail, there may be someone [a country, ed.] who can deliver [the missiles system] but who does not have the financial resources to do so,” Rasmussen told newswire Ritzau.

Denmark does not have the advanced U.S.-produced air defence system itself, hence Rasmussen favouring a financial contribution to other countries that are prepared to offer theirs.

Vocabulary: efterspurgt – requested



Police question three minors after acid attack on school in Esbjerg

Police have identified and questioned three minors following the discovery of acid bombs at the Rørkjær Skole Urban school in western city Esbjerg.

The three children were interviewed with guardians and social services present, police said.

Police finished clearing up at the school yesterday after the acid bombs were reported by staff. Investigations are ongoing.

The acid bombs were thrown at the school sometime between Monday evening and the early hours of Tuesday. Two children were admitted to hospital with minor burns, Ritzau writes.

Vocabulary: en afhøring – a police interview

Streaming platform to block account sharing

Denmark’s streaming service Viaplay is to follow in the footsteps of international competitors Netflix and Disney by blocking subscribers from sharing their passwords.

In announcing its results for the first quarter of 2024, Viaplay’s director Jørgen Madsen Lindemann said that “more extensive” measures would be put in place this summer to stop login sharing from different locations.

The company estimates around a third of its users share their login.

Vocabulary: fodspor – footsteps/footprints